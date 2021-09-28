90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers had entertaining reactions to Sumit’s hairstyle change

Sumit’s hairstyle had an abrupt change during the last episode of The Other Way, and viewers took notice. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers quickly noticed that Sumit’s hairstyle in one interview segment was totally different than all the other interviews so far. To that end, critics thought the hairstyle itself was very questionable.

Sumit’s hair, as viewers have come to see it in every interview this season, has been fluffy and swooped to the side with minimal styling products.

What the audience saw during the last episode was Sumit’s hair seemingly straightened and looking sleek and shiny.

The strange and abrupt style change got critics on social media buzzing about Sumit’s new look.

The Other Way critics posted about Sumit Singh’s hairstyle change on social media

Sumit’s questionable new hairstyle during his private interview did not go unnoticed by The Other Way fans. Up until the last episode, Sumit was rocking a more relaxed look with his hair, so the sudden change led viewers to comment on it on social media.

One popular 90 Day fan page posted a screengrab of Sumit’s new hair and referenced old and ongoing gossip that viewers know about Sumit.

Above Sumit’s picture, they wrote, “Michael Jones regrets that hairstyle as much as he regrets catfishing Jenny.” Michael Jones is a reference to his catfish alias he used to lure Jenny in the first place.

@90daytrollin continued their trolling of Sumit’s hair when they captioned the meme, “He got that s**t flat ironed (crying/laughing emoji).”

Another well-known 90 Day fan page shared their thoughts on Sumit’s new look when they made a meme with a still of Sumit’s interview with a banner above that read, “Whomever let Suit go on camera with that hair, needs to be given a promotion.”

@mommysaysbdwrds continued with their caption, “Sumit had Karen hair (skull emojis).”

The Other Way viewers have been annoyed by Sumit Singh’s defiance regarding marrying Jenny Slatten

Many viewers think that Sumit is just trolling Jenny at this point since he still refuses to marry her amid her many and continued pleas.

A large part of The Other Way audience thinks that Jenny and Sumit’s storyline is played out and that they will never stop going around in circles.

There could be some surprises for the unlikely couple this season, however, as the trailer depicts a possible alternative for Jenny and Sumit to win the approval of his family.

