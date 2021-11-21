90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Will Biniyam Shibre agree to move to the U.S. with Ariela Weinberg?

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Ariela tries to convince her fiance Biniyam to move to the U.S. Will he agree? Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg tries to convince her fiance, Biniyam Shibre, to move to the U.S. in the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Ariela and Biniyam have kept 90 Day Fiance viewers guessing about their whereabouts and their current relationship status.

Because of restrictions from the network, cast members aren’t allowed to share certain information about their private lives which could serve as spoilers to the 90 Day Fiance fanbase.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have watched Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship become more strained after Ariela left for the U.S.

Ariela took her and Biniyam’s son, Avi, with her to the states so he could have hernial surgery, and while she was away, Biniyam’s behavior had her wondering if he’d been faithful to her during their time apart.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela Weinberg proposes moving to U.S. to fiance Biniyam Shibre

Now staying in Kenya, the couple is faced with a decision. Because they don’t want to keep renewing their visas and neither has steady work in Kenya, they need to look at other living arrangements.

In the clip from this Sunday’s episode, shared by People, Ariela proposes the idea of moving permanently to the U.S. to Biniyam, in the hopes that their K-1 visa will come through.

“Even though things are not 100% between Bini and I, I do really want to keep my family together, so I’m not willing to give up yet,” Ariela tells the camera during her solo confessional.

Ariela and Biniyam sat outside in the clip and the New Jersey native explained to her Ethiopian fiance that although she didn’t leave him, despite his behavior, she may not be forgiving if it happens again.

Ariela explains why she won’t return to Ethiopia

“I know that if went back to Ethiopia, our relationship right now would be over,” Ariela tells Biniyam.

Ariela then explained to Biniyam that the reason she brought him to Kenya was because she wanted to escape all of the “noise” from other people.

Ariela explained during her confessional that she promised Biniyam that she would bring Avi back to him and not desert him as his ex-wife did with his other son.

However, Ariela explained that living in Kenya is not a long-term solution for their situation and the U.S. is their best option, given the circumstances.

Ariela was scared to tell Biniyam because she knew it would upset him.

“Of course, this is not forever,” Biniyam tells Ariela of her suggestion to move stateside.

Ariela tells Biniyam that if he agrees to move to the U.S., she thinks they could have a “really successful” marriage and “a happy life together.”

At the time of filming, Ariela explained that she had applied for Biniyam’s K-1 visa one year prior, but didn’t know the status of the filing. She also admitted that she was so happy living in Ethiopia at the time of the filing that she wasn’t even thinking about going through with the visa.

Ariela explained that a major reason she doesn’t want to return to Ethiopia is that everyone there saw Biniyam’s behavior and said it “hurts her pride” to think that other people are “looking and laughing at” her.

Biniyam Shibre agrees to move to U.S. with Ariela Weinberg, but there’s a catch

Surprisingly and to Ariela’s delight, Biniyam agrees to move to the U.S. However, things weren’t exactly as they seemed.

During his solo confessional, Biniyam tells the cameras at the end of the clip, “I’m just agreeing with Ari because I don’t want another argument.”

Biniyam has already sparked rumors that he was living in the U.S. In one of his TikTok videos with his son Avi, New Jersey license plates could be seen on cars in the parking lot. Biniyam also lists his P.O. Box address in his Instagram profile in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Biniyam really confused 90 Day Fiance viewers when he told a fan that he “doesn’t know” where his fiancee Ariela is.

However, in their latest video together, Ariela and Biniyam looked happier than ever in Kenya, seemingly putting rumors of a split to rest.

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to find out if Ariela discovers Biniyam’s admission about going along with her suggestion just to appease her.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.