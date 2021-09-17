90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers: Ariela’s ex questions her happiness with Biniyam in Ethiopia

Ariela Weinberg’s ex-husband Leandro isn’t convinced that she is happy living with Biniyam in Ethiopia. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg got questioned by her ex-husband Leandro about her decision to live in Ethiopia with her fiance Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela stirred up some major controversy with fans of The Other Way when she invited her ex-husband Leandro to stay with her and Biniyam.

Viewers were shocked at Ariela’s behavior leading up to Leandro’s arrival and the fact that he gifted her a bra in front of Biniyam.

In a new clip from Sunday’s episode, Ariela and Leandro snuck away together to share some coffee and conversation.

Ariela Weinberg’s ex Leandro questions her living in Ethiopia

Ariela brought up that it wasn’t until Leandro came to visit that she realized they wouldn’t be getting back together romantically.

As Leandro disclosed during last week’s episode, Ariela up and “vanished” on him, rather than properly ending their 10-year marriage.

Ariela decided she wanted to travel the world and discover herself, and it was during a trip to Ethiopia at the time that she met, fell in love with, and got pregnant by Biniyam Shibre.

Leandro confessed to Ariela that when she said she was seeing someone else, he assumed their romance was over.

Another topic of contention between the exes was starting a family. Ariela explained that she wanted a family, but Leandro did not.

“Originally, Leandro and I both did not want kids. But when I turned 25, I had a change of heart and I could see that Leandro wasn’t going to change his mind any time soon, so part of why we broke up was because that was something we were not going to compromise on,” Ariela explained.

Ariela, who grilled Biniyam’s ex-girlfriend about cheating in last week’s episode, was curious how Leandro felt after traveling to Ethiopia and meeting her fiance Biniyam and their son, Aviel.

Leandro was honest and admitted that Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship still needed a lot of work.

“Your relationship with Bini, you still need to work a lot. Both of you,” Leandro told Ariela. “But the area where you live, conditions are very different than where you’re from, you know?”

“Opportunities that you have in the U.S., in terms of studying or whatnot, jobs, or whatever … so, I don’t know if you feel that you can say, ‘Okay, I am home’ versus saying, ‘When I’m in Princeton [New Jersey] I’m home,'” Leandro told Ariela, making her think about her life choices.

Ariela says she feels ‘at home’ in Ethiopia

Surprisingly, Ariela admitted that she loves living in Ethiopia, saying, “I love Ethiopia, like, I mean, I get frustrated here. There’s things I don’t like, but like, I see so much potential, like, to have a family here, to make a life here, so oddly enough I feel like at home.”

Leandro admitted to the cameras during a solo interview afterward that he had a “hard time buying” what Ariela told him because she expressed that she was feeling homesick, missing America.

Back at their lunch meeting, Leandro continued to press Ariela about whether or not she wants to make a life in Ethiopia.

“I love Bini so much and I believe he thinks he wants to marry me. But I don’t know if he knows how to be a husband,” Ariela admitted. “He has a lot of things that he needs to work on. Like, he doesn’t know how to communicate. And he doesn’t always think his actions through, you know?”

Viewers can tune in Sunday to find out if Biniyam will find out about Ariela and Leandro’s meetup and if Ariela will spill the beans about their conversation with her future husband.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.