90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Steven wants a threesome with Alina, talks post-marital transgressions

In a preview clip for the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Steven admits to his transgressions after marrying Alina and also revealed that he wants a threesome.

Steven openly discussed his sexual urges and what drove him to respond to the attention he was getting from other women.

Here are the details of Steven Johnson’s transgressions and desire for a threesome

Steven had no shame in bringing up and talking about a recent fight between him and Alina that he says caused him to start responding to nine different women who messaged him. He encouraged them to send racy pictures and sent a sexually suggestive photo of himself to them as well.

The photo that he sent to multiple women was a selfie with his tongue sticking out and he added a caption about having a long tongue but not having any practice with it.

In the preview, Alina can be seen on the screen next to him, as she appeared virtually, with embarrassed expressions on her face.

After his admission about talking with other women, Steven detailed his sexual urges and specifically the fact that he fantasizes about a threesome and wants to make it happen.

He explained that he felt repressed and that he has a lot of sexual energy and put it on Alina to find a way to help with his repressed feelings.

The cast on the stage, and those appearing virtually, were either disgusted by what Steven said to Alina or totally bewildered by his entire monologue.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All will have plenty more drama

Victor cheating on Ellie will be a hot topic during the Tell All as viewers saw in the ending trailer of the finale episode. Victor took on the attitude of his infidelity not being a big deal and his other castmates were shocked.

The idea of Kenny and Armando having a child together will also be brought up and Kenny’s children will be brought into the fold for that discussion.

Biniyam joined Ari on the stage which means that he made it to America and fans can expect to hear more about how that is.

Jenny and Sumit will tell Sumit’s parents about their marriage in a highly-anticipated segment.

Evelin will get mad at Corey for going to speak with Jenny in person.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.