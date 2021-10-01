90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Alina thinks she is Steven’s backup plan

Alina will believe that she is a backup plan for Steven after he says he kissed the girls he took on dates. Pic credit: TLC

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Alina will finally press Steven about his involvement with other women after she has been desperate to uncover the depth of his faithfulness.

When he reveals that he kissed the other women he went on dates with, Alina will tell him that she just feels like a backup plan to him.

Steven admitted during a private interview that he went against the pillars of his Mormon faith and had sexual relationships with women in the past and that he was dreading telling Alina. Alina has remained a virgin and Steven led her to think the same about him.

Alina has been disturbed by the fact that Steven asked her if he could date other women while they were together and it contributed to her mistrust and eagerness to know what is really up with Steven’s past.

Alina will tell Steven Johnston that she feels like a backup plan to him

During the next episode of The Other Way, Alina will bring up Steven’s dating past. She will open the conversation by asking him, “Did you kiss any girls you went on date with?”

Steven responds, “Yeah. I did.”

Alina will appear to be taken aback by that confession and reply, “Oh my gosh. I was like,” followed by the word for “backup plan” in Russian.

Alina will confront Steven about his past relationships. Pic credit: TLC

It’s possible that Steven’s admission will open doors into the more difficult conversation of him telling Alina about his sexual history which has the potential to end things between them.

Steven Johnston has been accused of being creepy and hypocritical

Steven has a peculiar way of acting, like jumping into a pool right after getting ready for the day and sticking his tongue all the way inside a wine glass. With actions like that in mind, viewers find him to be creepy.

The Other Way audience also thinks that Steven is hypocritical for not telling Alina that he is not a virgin while gaslighting her by saying that she cannot be baptized and therefore they can’t get married if she doesn’t remain pure.

Steven and Alina have a lot of ground to cover in their relationship if they want to make it work so viewers will be in for a wild ride the rest of this The Other Way season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.