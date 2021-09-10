90 Day Fiance fans say new cast member Steven Johnston from The Other Way is ‘creepy’

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way find newcomer Steven Johnston to be “creepy.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans voiced their opinions about one of the new cast members from The Other Way, Steven Johnston, and he’s giving them “creepy” vibes.

When viewers met Steven, a 25-year-old Mormon living in Utah, many thought he was a bit peculiar right off the bat.

From the scene where he got his tongue stuck in a wine glass, to excusing himself to fart, 90 Day Fiance fans have gotten a brief glimpse into Steven’s somewhat alternative lifestyle.

Steven met his Russian love interest, Alina, on a language-learning app where Alina was trying to learn English, and the two have been navigating how they can be together in person amid the pandemic.

Due to travel restrictions and border closures, the couple decided to meet in Turkey, since neither Steven nor Alina can travel to each other’s native country.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers watched as Steven broke the news to Alina that they wouldn’t be staying together when they met up in Turkey.

For fear that they might “accidentally” have sex, Steven arranged for himself to stay in a hostel while Alina will be staying in an apartment by herself, which she was hesitant about.

Steven Johnston gives 90 Day Fiance fans a ‘creepy’ vibe

In a clip from that scene on 90 Day Fiance’s Instagram Feed, fans of The Other Way couldn’t help but point out that Steven gives them an overall “creepy” vibe.

“If creepy and awkward had a kid 😐” commented one fan of the show.

“He seems a little on the creeper side,” wrote another fan of the TLC series.

One fan echoed their sentiments and took it step further, saying, “He looks and acts like a creepy serial killer or kidnapper.”

Another fan simply called Steven a “Creepazoid.”

A fan warned Alina, “Omg too creepy. Run my dear girl 😡”

“Steven creeps me out,” said another comment about the 90 Day Fiance newbie.

Fans of the The Other Way find Steven to be “creepy.” Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way weren’t fond of Steven from the start

90 Day Fiance fans have already decided that they aren’t huge fans of Steven, and have accused him of gaslighting Alina and acting like a hypocrite.

Steven booked separate rooms so that he and Alina wouldn’t have sex before marriage, but he admitted that he is not a virgin.

Even one of Steven’s own family members, one of his cousins, called him out on Twitter just last month, making some shocking claims. His cousin tweeted that Steven skipped their grandmother’s funeral to appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Viewers can tune in Sunday for an all-new episode of The Other Way and see what comes of Steven and Alina’s meetup in Turkey, living in separate accommodations.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.