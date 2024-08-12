90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 7: James and Meitalia make a confession

The much-anticipated Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, A Risky Business, is set to air on Monday, August 12.

Fans of the reality TV phenomenon are in for a treat as the drama intensifies with shocking revelations and emotional turmoil.

In the upcoming episode, chaos erupts as James and Meitalia reveal their plans to stay in Indonesia to her family. Joanne and Sean drop a bombshell by confessing they’ve secretly been married for two years.

Meanwhile, Corona finally opens up to Ingi about her hidden anger, adding another layer of tension to the storyline.

The show continues to follow the emotional journeys of Americans who leave their lives behind in pursuit of love abroad.

Viewers will see whether these bold decisions lead to happiness or heartbreak, with each couple navigating the complex K-1 visa process, which requires them to marry within 90 days or face separation.

What happened in The Other Way Episode 6?

The sixth episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, aired on August 5, was packed with explosive drama. From rekindled romances to heated arguments, the episode delivered everything fans have come to expect.

Sarper and Shekinah found themselves at odds after an encounter with Sarper’s ex. During a furniture shopping trip, Sarper denied ever telling his ex that he loved her, but Shekinah remained skeptical, leading to a tense standoff between the couple.

James and Meitalia, freshly reunited in Indonesia, faced their own set of challenges. Despite being together again, they struggled to reconnect, prompting a getaway to a hotel. Tensions rose when Meitalia expressed frustration over James’s lack of effort to learn her language, a promise he made five years ago. Adding to the strain, James grappled with breaking the news to Meitalia’s family that he didn’t want children and was uncertain about their financial future.

Meanwhile, Statler’s arrival in the U.K. to be with Dempsey didn’t go as planned. Despite selling her belongings and leaving her old life behind, Statler seemed disengaged and upset, sparking a major argument between the couple on their first day together.

Finally, Josh’s insecurities came to the forefront in China as he struggled with jealousy over Lily’s male friends. Their relationship hit a rough patch as Josh confronted Lily about whether she was truly “in love” with him, leading to further tension.

How many episodes are in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6?

The season will feature 24 episodes, culminating in a three-part Tell All reunion in which the couples confront each other, revisit the season’s events, and update fans on their current relationship status.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.