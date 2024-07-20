90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Meitalia’s health issues are ‘so much better’ since returning to Indonesia

Meitalia Solis’ health issues have been resolved since she returned to her home country.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way newbie, who goes by Tatha, revealed that Indonesian doctors were able to get to the root of her tonsil and thyroid issues.

As we learned this season, Tatha, living in America with her husband, James, caused her to develop swollen lymph nodes and swallowing issues.

But in a new preview clip for Monday’s episode of The Other Way, Tahta claims that after drinking herbal teas for just one week, she’s feeling nearly 100 percent again, and her throat swelling is gone.

In the preview shared by Access Hollywood Online, Tatha is back in Indonesia and sits down to have a conversation with her sister, Heri.

That’s when Tatha reveals that her family thinks she’s just visiting for a month and not returning to live there permanently.

Meitalia drops a bombshell on her sister, Heri

Without James in Indonesia yet, Tatha is hesitant to tell her family about their decision to move back, so she’s waiting until he arrives.

“It’s different from not telling his family because I hope it’s gonna be good news for them,” Tatha shares during a confessional.

Tatha has always trusted her sister, Heri, to give her good advice, so she sits down to get her perspective on everything before she breaks the news to her parents.

Tatha tells Heri not to tell their parents but reveals that she and James are planning on moving to Indonesia.

Heri is shocked to hear the news and asks, “Why? What’s wrong?”

Meitalia says Indonesian doctors cured her illnesses

Tatha explains that she was homesick in the U.S. and was “always sick” while living there.

As Meitalia explains, “My doctor in Indonesia understands me better, and the doctor diagnosed me [with] a tonsil and thyroid issue.”

“For now, I take the herbal drink and medication from the doctor. The swelling is getting smaller, and I feel so much better!” Meitalia admits with a smile.

Although Heri is happy to hear that her sister is feeling better, she warns, “I hope you get well, but just stay [in the U.S.]. Don’t live here.”

Heri admits to TLC’s producers that she’s confused about why James and Tatha want to live in Indonesia.

Meitalia’s sister fears she and James will struggle in Indonesia

She is concerned that James will have trouble finding a job in Indonesia and reveals that the minimum wage is “very low” in their region.

Heri also fears that James will have trouble communicating with the locals.

Meanwhile, Tatha is working with her sister, selling flavored ice as a way to earn an income until James arrives.

Once James joins Tatha in Indonesia, their plan is to work alongside Tatha’s father, selling banana chips to earn a living.

The only problem is, as Meitalia explained, her family would not be paying James to work for them.

Instead, he could earn money through her family’s business, but he would have to sell the banana chips on his own.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.