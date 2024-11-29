90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Josh reveals he’s back in the US and divorcing Lily

We have an update on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Cast cast members Josh and Lily.

According to Josh, he’s returned to the U.S. and is no longer in a relationship with Lily.

According to a post on the official 90 Day Fiance SubReddit, Josh made the admission during a recent TikTok Live.

The pair were heavily present on Season 6 of the TLC reality series, which showcased Josh quitting his job, selling his belongings, and moving to China to be with Lily.

The series has captured their many ups and downs, including their lack of intimacy, so it was a bit of a shocker that they even made it down the aisle.

There were many questions from fans and those in Lily’s inner circle about what Josh brought to the relationship.

Josh and Lily had many obstacles in their way

Lily’s daughter, Vivian, was quick to voice her concerns about Josh to her mom and the TLC cameras.

One of the biggest issues between Josh and Lily was that it seemed Josh was telling Lily details he should have been forthcoming about on a need-to-know basis, which is never good.

Despite trying to present a united front on-screen, Josh seems to have been hinting at trouble in paradise for months.

Back in October, screenshots of Josh’s direct messages to fans surfaced, and he was criticized for seemingly calling Lily “fake.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sound off on the divorce news

It makes sense then that viewers would have some thoughts about the breakup, and it sounds like a few are Team Josh.

This fan isn’t fond of Josh. Pic credit: @whiteroses7252012/Reddit

“Lily is, what, his fourth marriage?” a viewer wondered on Reddit.

“At some point you’ve got to consider that the problem might actually be you, Josh,” the viewer doubled down.

Fans aren’t shocked the relationship is over. Pic credit: @texas_forever_yall

“Man, how surprising. Who could’ve seen that coming? They seemed like such healthy couple,” another viewer joked.

“Jk tho. Good for her, he’s a loser and a leech and I’m sure he hops from financially-secure woman to financially-secure woman like Tarzan swinging from vine to vine,” the fan added.

A third viewer admitted they were not “a fan of her, either – mostly bc I think they just brought out the worst in each other.”

This fan thinks the couple was a disaster. Pic credit: @_quidproho/Reddit

Having watched these shows for a decade, the above comment makes sense because some couples are bad matches.

It’s a shame that Sharp Entertainment chooses to feature those couples because there are so many more wholesome couples out there.

What are your thoughts on Josh and Lily’s relationship ending as the season wraps up?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC. You can stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.