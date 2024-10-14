90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Lily’s daughter confronts Josh for lying about his ex being dead

Josh has some explaining to do.

On Monday night’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Lily’s daughter confronts Josh about something he’s been keeping from her mom.

A preview shared by Access Hollywood shows Josh trying to explain himself out of a lie.

Lily and Josh are joined by Josh’s brother and Lily’s daughter as the group sits for tea.

Josh’s brother grills Lily’s daughter about her mom’s relationship with Josh.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Admittedly, Lily’s daughter still has a lot of questions for her stepdad, and she puts him in the hot seat.

Lily turns to Josh and tells him, “Because no offense, but I know the woman from Vietnam.”

Josh looks shocked to hear that Lily’s daughter knows of his Vietnamese ex.

That’s because he told Lily that particular ex had died, but in fact, she did not.

“You know what I mean?” Lily’s daughter asks Josh.

Josh explains himself

“So, what happened is, being long-distance, you know, your mother had doubts. So we’d always have our arguments, breaking up. So, it was on and off,” Josh reasons in the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way preview.

He continues, “And I didn’t know I’d ever meet your mother in person, and I think I wanted that companionship. So, you know, I dated.”

“But you lied to her,” Lily’s daughter fires back. “You said the woman died.”

Josh tells Lily’s daughter one story, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers another

Josh tries to explain his way out of being caught red-handed, claiming that his ex was “dead to him,” which, in his mind, meant the same thing as her dying.

During a solo confessional, Josh explains the scenario again. He reiterates that he dated another woman during one of his and Lily’s multiple breakups.

While he was dating the other woman, Josh posted a photo of himself with her on social media.

Once Josh and Lily got back together, Lily brought up the photo to Josh.

He told Lily that it was a “girl from the past, and she is dead,” and that’s why he posted the photo.

Josh lied because he wanted to avoid any drama with Lily

Josh justifies his move by stating he did it because he didn’t want to get into all the drama.

Josh admits that he regrets lying to Lily about his ex.

“That was wrong, but [I] just wanted to move past that moment,” Josh confesses.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.