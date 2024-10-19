90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Josh calls Lily ‘fake’: ‘She does everything for show’

Josh claims Lily isn’t being upfront with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers.

On Season 6 of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off, viewers were introduced to Josh and Lily.

Josh left behind his life in America to move to Lily’s native China, and things have been going less than smoothly since his arrival.

The couple is completely out of sync. They don’t see eye to eye much, they aren’t having sex, and we recently learned that Josh was lying to Lily about one of his exes.

Amid their on-screen antics, some of Josh’s recent DMs to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have surfaced online.

YouTuber @movingmad shared screenshots of the DMs on his channel in a video titled LILY MAKES IT CLEAR THAT JOSH USED HER.

Josh says Lily uses 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way as a platform

According to the YouTube video, Josh has spewed accusations about Lily on social media, and Lily’s daughter, Vivian, is in on the action.

Vivian, who goes by Tian Tian on Facebook, reshared a post that accused Josh of marrying Lily for her money and “trolling online for Chinese women.”

@movingmad’s screenshots also show Josh’s DMs, in which he writes, “I don’t understand how people don’t see she’s fake.”

“Her eyes and even how she poses for [the] camera says it all,” Josh continued. “She uses the show as a platform to make her self believe she’s right.”

Per Josh, Lily is out to make him look like a bad person and portray herself as “perfect.”

Josh added that Lily “does everything for show” and “only cares about money and how people see her.”

Josh’s rants didn’t end there—he also claimed that Lily “hates” when he defends himself and that she plays the victim, making him out to be the villain.

For anyone interested in what else Josh has to say about Lily, he promised that he wouldn’t be holding back on social media nor “protecting her for much longer,” so keep an eye on his Instagram and TikTok activity.

Lily reveals she and Josh’s non-existent sex life to her daughter

In the meantime, Josh and Lily’s increasingly tempestuous relationship continues to heat up on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

A new preview for next week’s episode reveals that Josh and Lily haven’t had sex in seven months.

Lily’s daughter confronts her about her and Josh’s sex life, and that’s when Lily confesses that they haven’t been intimate since Josh arrived in China.

The news shocks Vivian.

“Your hymen will grow back at this rate,” she jokes.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.