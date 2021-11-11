90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics think that Ariela is gaslighting Biniyam

Critics are calling out Ariela for being a gaslighter after the most recent fight she had with Biniyam. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship has gone through many different hardships as viewers watched this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Many viewers have sided with Biniyam and think that Ariela is the one stirring the pot and causing the problems while throwing blame back on Biniyam.

Critics think this is the case with their most recent fight after meeting up in Kenya to discuss their issues and see if they can move on from their turmoil.

Viewers who analyzed the situation believe that Ariela’s argument tactics were another display of how she gaslights Biniyam, and they took to social media to share their opinions.

This most recent fight was started over Biniyam not answering the phone and responding to her as much as Ariela wanted him to after taking their son, against Biniyam’s wishes, back to America for surgery and staying longer than they talked about.

Ariela got all these suspicions in her head that Biniyam was cheating and throwing parties in their house. She felt disrespected and asserted her power over him by saying that she would not return to Ethiopia because of Biniyam’s behavior. She agreed to go to Kenya to see if they could work things out.

Setting an international custody arrangement was the alternative.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics think Ariela Weinberg is using gaslighting tactics against Biniyam Shibre

One critic on Twitter described what Ariela did and the place she was coming from, entering into the fight with Biniyam that ended with tears from her demanding that Biniyam admit fault or lose his son.

They said, “Ariela decided Biniyam cheated on her with literally no proof and then proceeded to kidnap his son and refuse to return to Ethiopia based on information she cant verify.”

A 90 Day critic on Twitter shared their opinion. Pic credit: @georgemossey/Twitter

Someone else went in on what they thought Ariela was trying to do. They shared a still of Ariela crying and added the caption, “Not Ari playing the victim & gaslighting Biniyam.”

One viewer brought up Biniyam’s stance on the way Ariela went about their conversation. Ariela chose to bring in a translator even though Biniyam can speak English, and that’s when he said he feels like she is just making drama.

This Twitter user used the part of the episode where the camera panned to Ariela, and Biniyam says that she is creating drama in a private interview.

They added the caption, “Can’t argue with Biniyam, that’s his wife he knows her better than most.”

One viewer took Biniyam’s side in analyzing the situation. Pic credit: @90dayfckery/Twitter

Ariela Wienberg said she applied for Biniyam’s Shibre’s K-1 visa

When Ariela spoke to her family back while she was back in America, she revealed that she had already applied for the K-1 visa and was awaiting the results.

Ariela’s family was pressuring her to return to America because they thought that she had her fun and it was time to get serious, a notion that critics severely bashed her family for.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.