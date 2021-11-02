90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have decided who the ‘biggest Karen of the season’ is

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have decided who they think the “biggest Karen of the season” is. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have decided who they think the “biggest Karen of the season” is, and it isn’t even one of the main cast members.

Ariela’s sister Kristen has won the title of the biggest Karen for her overtly culturally insensitive, ethnocentric, and condescending opinions about Ariela’s life, what she should do with it, and her relationship with Biniyam.

Many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Ariela’s sister Kristen oversteps her boundaries and gives problematic and controversial opinions on Ariela’s life in Ethiopia and relationship with Biniyam.

A Reddit thread was even started that called Kristen out as being the “biggest Karen of the season.”

The Redditor started out the subject by writing, “Ari’s sister…” and continued, “Can we talk about ari’s sister? She’s a bit ethnocentric for me. She also comes off a little condescending. Ari bugs the crap out of me don’t get me wrong but her sister seems like the biggest Karen of the season. I feel like she would get along with chantels mom haha What are your thoughts?”

Fellow 90 Day critics jumped into the comments to give their opinions on Kristen’s behavior and points of view.

One person remarked, “If someone calls your way of life your ‘little thing’ they are most definitely being a condescending d**k.”

Another critic added, “Exactly….. ‘You’ve had your little fun but now it’s time to get serious’?? So people don’t ever SERIOUSLY move out of the country?? She’s clearly the most racist of Ari’s family members that we’ve met so far and if they ever try to deny it, I’m calling b******t. She’s very judgemental and close-minded it seems….”

Redditors gave their input on Ariela’s sister Kristen. Pic credit: @u/prizerare2828/Reddit

There was another onlooker who had a different perspective.

They shared, “I wouldn’t call it racist. If anything it’s more xenophobic and feeling superior for being American. If Ari was with an African American man with a good education and who made good money, her whole family would be whistling Dixie.”

Another critic gave their input on Ariela’s sister. Pic credit: @u/prizerare2828/Reddit

Ariela Weinberg has not been getting positive reaction from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers this season

The Other Way viewers thought it was very hypocritical, selfish, and in poor taste for Ariela to invite her ex-husband Leandro to Ethiopia and share her home with Biniyam even though it made Biniyam extremely uncomfortable.

Ariela rubbed viewers the wrong way again when she bought a plane ticket behind Biniyam’s back to take their son to have surgery in America, knowing that Biniyam’s greatest fear is to have another child and partner taken away from him.

Now that Ariela has given Biniyam several ultimatums and blatantly said she will not be going back to Ethiopia, viewers are waiting eagerly for the fallout.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.