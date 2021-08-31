90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics call out Ariela’s motives in inviting her ex-husband to Ethiopia

Ariela got called out for her motives in inviting her ex-husband to Ethiopia. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics tore into Ariela by using a comparison photo to call out her motives for inviting her ex-husband to Ethiopia to visit her.

The comparison photo drew attention back to the time she freaked out and went through Biniyam’s phone in a jealous rage, and staged it next to a photo of her smiling talking about her ex-husband Leandro’s upcoming visit.

These viewers assessed that in Ariela’s mind, it’s not okay for Biniyam to have any outside communication with exes but it’s perfectly fine for her to do the same as a control tactic.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Ariela Weinberg is trying to control Biniyam Shibre

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have not forgotten about the time Ariela tried to control Biniyam when she took his phone and insisted on looking through it. With that situation in mind, one 90 Day Fiance fan page put a still photo from Ariela’s past jealousy next to a picture of her talking about having her ex-husband visit.

The caption for the side-by-side comparison photo read, “Give me your phone now vs my ex is coming. The only reason ex hubby is invited is to make Bini jealous and insecure so she has more control.”

Is Ariela’s double standard proof that she wants control over Biniyam? Or is she being clueless about the way her ex-husband’s visit looks from the outside and how it will affect Biniyam?

The Other Way viewers are annoyed by Ariela Weinberg’s many complaints

Ariela has rubbed 90 Day Fiance: The Other viewers the wrong way several times over her privileged attitude, her inability to understand Ethiopian and African culture, and her constant complaining.

During Season 2 of The Other Way, 90 Day fans were introduced to Ariela when she was pregnant and trying to start her life in Ethiopia. Her naivety was very apparent to onlookers who thought she should have done more research on Ethiopia to prepare herself for life there instead of constantly complaining about what she didn’t like.

This season viewers learned that Ariela’s parents are footing the bill for her and Biniyam’s new three-bedroom house with a live-in nanny. Ariela’s privilege has allowed both her and Biniyam to not have to work and be able to focus on their lives as new parents.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.