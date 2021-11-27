90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Alina supports Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship, viewers react negatively

90 Day Fiance viewers were dismayed by Alina’s showing of support for Varya and Geoffrey’s relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Geoffrey Paschel will be sentenced for his aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault convictions against his ex-fiance on December 3, 2021.

Geoffrey faces between 12 and 20 years for the kidnapping charge alone.

It looks like current 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member Alina sees no problem with that because she posted her support for Geoffrey and his partner from the show, Varya, who has exposed her continued relationship with the violent felon.

Alina used one of Varya’s Instagram videos to commend her relationship with Geoffrey and 90 Day viewers saw that display from Alina as bad judgment.

Alina Shaimardanova shares support for Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina, 90 Day Fiance viewers react negatively

Varya posted a video of her and Geoffrey together which she captioned, “Just two weirdos are singing their favorite song.”

Alina dropped her support in the comments by saying, “Love those guys (heart eyes and fire emoji).”

One 90 Day Fiance fan page reposted Alina’s statement for other viewers to judge.

One person surprisedly asked, “Alina thinks Varya and G are an awesome couple?”

While another critic made the point, “We already know Alina has bad judgement lol.”

Alina Shaimardanova set to marry Steven Johnston on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way despite all the red flags

Alina has been widely criticized for ignoring all the red flags in her relationship with Steven. Despite the warning signs, Alina accepted Steven’s proposal, bought a wedding dress, and is set to marry him next episode.

Not only did Steven break his vow of chastity and still expect Alina to keep hers, but he also was hooking up with other women while Alina thought they were exclusive.

Alina’s mother also detests Steven and the relationship and is very disappointed that her daughter seems to be making the choice to marry him. Alina herself expressed how much she hates hypocrites but appears to be ignoring her own feelings.

Steven also has expressed his doubts about Alina’s commitment to joining the Mormon faith once they’re married, and Steven’s mistrust greatly hurt Alina.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+. Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3.