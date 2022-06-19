90 Day Fiance: Thais shares details about her many jobs in Brazil

Thais during a 90 Day Fiance confessional. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Thais has opened up about what she did for work after a fan questioned how she earned a living before moving to the United States on the K1 Visa.

The Brazilian bombshell garnered criticism from 90 Day Fiance fans after complaining about her boyfriend Patrick’s lavish home in Dallas Texas.

In the most recent episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers blasted Patrick for putting other women down to make Thais feel better after their unexpected house party.

Thais explains how she made money in Brazil

On an Instagram story, the 90 Day Fiance star took questions about her life in Brazil.

When asked about what she did for a living, she issued the following response.

“So my father has trucks,” she wrote in the photo of herself in a crop top, continuing:

“Those who make condominiums tall buildings etc. so I worked for him doing everything he needed in the company and I was studying college nutrition and working as a model in my spare time and was also a fashion page in a newspaper I worked on a lot of stuff at the same time I love doing 1000 things,” she wrote.

Thais then added, “I can make a video telling you more about me and what I did.”

Thais Ramone is a 25-year-old and appears to have some fashion model shoots on her deleted Instagram page.

Thais grills Patrick about his earnings

Thais and Patrick have issues to sort out before walking down the aisle.

In a sneak peek of Sunday night’s episode, the Brazilian 90 Day Fiance star asked her husband-to-be about his income.

“I don’t know how much money you make,” Thais says. “You never show me nothing, never.”

Patrick then quips back saying that he “makes enough” money, but Thais asked him for proof.

Patrick gets defensive, questioning why she wants to know about his earnings.

Thais explains that she’s curious since she’s going to be his wife, but Patrick still believes it’s none of her business.

“All the bills are paid,” he tells Thais. “The lights are on. The refrigerator is full. You have all the clothes you want. Your nails are done. Your eyebrows are done. Your eyelashes are done. Everything you want you have, so why does it matter how it happens?”

In a confessional, Patrick reveals he has trust issues due to his upbringing.

She calls her fiancé a “strange person” due to his elusiveness surrounding her questions.

Patrick tells Thais to go out and buy a painting. He throws his credit card and cash toward her across the table, which only angers her more.

“When Patrick threw the money at me, I got f*****g angry and really upset at him,” Thais says in a confessional in her native language. “It is really disrespectful for a man to do this to a woman, anywhere in the world. I think no woman deserves this. This is not the man I fell for in Brazil.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.