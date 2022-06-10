90 Day Fiance spoilers: Patrick confesses to cheating on Thais

A new clip from the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance reveals that Patrick Mendes cheated on Thais Ramone. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers learned in the first episode they met Patrick Mendes, that his fiancee Thais Ramone had a wicked jealousy streak. Now, fans are learning that her insecurity may be for good reason as an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode reveals that Patrick cheated in the past.

Before Thais arrived in America, Patrick explained that Thais demanded to track his location and checked up on him constantly. He described that if he didn’t respond in the right way or quickly enough Thais would freak out.

Patrick will give Thais an ultimatum about the sharing location feature they have in the upcoming episode.

Based on the clip, viewers can understand more from both sides about how the phone tracking came about and how they will move forward.

Patrick Mendes admitted to cheating on Thais Ramone and gave an ultimatum

Patrick and Thais were in a restaurant setting in the trailer for the upcoming episode shared by ET. The conversation began after Patrick gave Thais gifts of sexy lingerie along with a new iPhone.

However, Patrick said that if she wanted the iPhone she would no longer be able to see his location.

Thais said she wanted to look at his location all the time and Patrick said that gave him anxiety because her need to track him made him feel bad that there was no trust in the relationship.

Thais countered by saying that she was given many reasons not be trusting of Patrick and Patrick reminded her that it was in the past. However, Thais asked Patrick to reiterate why she had a lack of trust.

Patrick then explained that he spoke to another girl when they were together in the very beginning and Thais interjected that Patrick told her he hooked up with the other girl at the time.

Patrick clarified that it was just kissing which Thais defined as hooking up. That caused Patrick to say that he thought kissing and having sex with a girl were two different things.

The last clip of the preview showed Patrick looking like he was in trouble and exclaiming with an anxious noise.

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes share a dog together

The latest 90 Day Fiance pet, Theodore, or Teodoro, belongs to Patrick and Thais. He is a Pomeranian puppy and has appeared in every episode that Patrick has been on this season.

Patrick got Theodore for Thais so that she wouldn’t get lonely while he was at work.

Theodore has quickly stolen the hearts of 90 Day viewers and he has his own Instagram, @teodoro90dayfiance.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.