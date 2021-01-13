90 Day Fiance: Taeyang shares Jihoon Lee’s talent despite being apart

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee continues to fight for his rights as Taeyang Scuti Lee’s dad. The TLC star is eager to get back to his son’s life as soon as possible.

But Deavan Clegg is not letting that happen without a fight. The mother of two seemed equally eager to keep the little boy away from his real father.

Despite her efforts, there’s just no denying that Taeyang is Jihoon’s son. Aside from their uncanny resemblance, the father and son duo shares the same interest, which many find surprising.

90 Day Fiance: Taeyang inherits Jihoon Lee’s talent — What is it?

Looks like Deavan Clegg just couldn’t take away Jihoon Lee from her son, Taeyang. The 90 Day Fiance father may not be in his kid’s life at the moment but that doesn’t stop him from being part of him as a person.

Earlier this week, Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of her grandson, Taeyang. In the post, the little tot appeared busy as he honed his creativity. The doting grandmother couldn’t help but gush at her grandchild for being “so focused” on what he was drawing.

It seems Taeyang takes after his 90 Day Fiance dad Jihoon Lee, who also has a knack for the arts. Last year, he made a touching tribute to his son after being separated from him. At the time, Jihoon drew a sketch of his son, showcasing his artistic side.

Jihoon later revealed that he actually majored in “cartoons” and that the last time he created something was ten years ago. Now, it seems Deavan’s ex-husband passed along the skill to his only son. It’ll be interesting to see Taeyang improve his drawing skills even more with the help of Jihoon in the future.

Jihoon desperate to see his son again

Meanwhile, Jihoon Lee and his team have been working hard on hitting their GoFundMe goal as soon as possible. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way celeb admitted he was hesitant to push through with the fundraiser, especially with the criticism he’s been getting online.

However, the father of one was in a race against time, leaving him with no better option than to do the campaign. Jihoon explained that GoFundMe is the “fastest way” to defend his rights as Taeyang’s father.

It seems the 90 Day Fiance star is determined to reunite with his son. Jihoon Lee has been missing out on Taeyang’s life a lot lately, which could definitely affect their relationship in the future.

90 Day Fiance fans worry Taeyang might forget his real dad

Jihoon Lee has not seen his son for the last few months and fans are starting to worry how it’ll affect their bond. Things got even worse for the 90 Day Fiance star after his ex-wife, Deavan Clegg, seemingly replaced him as Taeyang’s dad.

Lately, the tattooed model has been flaunting her boyfriend, Topher Park, doing some daddy duties with Taeyang and Drascilla. He seems to do a good job playing dad to Jihoon’s son as they appear to get along well.

Taeyang’s closeness to Deavan’s boyfriend got fans worried that he might forget about his real dad. He’s still very young so his memory of Jihoon could easily be replaced, especially if he hasn’t seen him for a long time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.