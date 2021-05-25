90 Day Fiance: Syngin Colchester shares his desire to live off the grid

Syngin shared his goal to live off the grid over Instagram and went into detail about what that looks like. Pic credit: TLC

Syngin Colchester from 90 Day Fiance shared his goals with his Instagram followers of being able to live off the land and practice a permaculture lifestyle.

Syngin has always expressed his desire to be more one with nature and the land during his time on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs and also shared the same sentiment on his social media platforms.

He explained that he wants to own a plot of land, grow his own food, and live off the grid. He went on to say that he wants to, “start living life to enrich my soul and not my bank account.”

He tagged different permaculture schools, magazines, and communities that align with his goals, and that may hint that he is taking major steps towards that goal. He even put a remark at the end of his post to “keep watching this space.”

Syngin’s dream is to become sustainable

Syngin posted a picture to accompany the explanation of his goals to become sustainable. In the top picture in bold letters it says, “Most People’s Goals” with a bunch of fancy cars and houses in the background. The bottom picture says, “My Goals” and has a garden landscape with a house in the middle.

Syngin also pointed out that part of his goal is to also raise his own animals, and declared that, “[It’s] my dream to live a permaculture lifestyle and I will make it happen.

Syngin also urged his fans to tag someone who they would live off the grid with.

Syngin recently took a solo road trip with the intention to hit up a bunch of different US National Parks and commune with the land, but his trip was cut short when he twisted both of his ankles early on.

Does Tania fit into Syngin’s permaculture goals?

Tania has painted herself to be more of a socio-political activist type and involves herself with different empowerment organizations as opposed to to the more rural and sustainable passions that Syngin has.

They have also clashed over Tania’s controling nature and Syngin’s more laissez-faire approach, and they’ve had their struggles over Tania’s disapproval of Syngin’s drinking.

Regardless of how many fights they had publicly within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, they endeavor to make their relationship work even with all the fighting and differences.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.