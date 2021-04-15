90 Day Fiancé: Syngin Colchester had a brutal accident while hiking alone, recounts how he made it to safety

Syngin from 90 Day Fiance had an accident while hiking alone. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Syngin Colchester from Season 5 fell twice and sprained both ankles while hiking alone in rural West Virginia and had a scary and tough time making it to safety.

Syngin set out on a solo road trip last week where he planned on camping and checking out State Parks without his wife, Tania Maduro.

While hiking, Syngin fell and injured his ankle. The injury was so bad that he was unable to put any weight on it. However, Syngin then further injured himself by hurting his other ankle while trying to find help.

He posted to Instagram a couple of selfie videos detailing his arduous mission to help.

Syngin recounted how he was able to get to the hospital

While awaiting x-rays for his injuries, Syngin uploaded 6 separate videos sharing what happened to him, the pain he was in, and how he finally managed to get to a hospital.

His solution to the first sprained ankle was dipping it in an icy creek near where he fell and then waiting until someone came by. When two people finally came his way, they told him his destination was approximately 2.5 miles away, which was longer than trying to get back where he came from.

The people on the trail left and he tried to walk back to the beginning of the trail but ended up falling again and spraining his other ankle. Syngin called out for help and had no cell phone reception. However, he somehow managed to hobble along to the beginning of the trail where he could get help from park rangers.

He said the walk was very painful but that he was still smiling and hoped that these injuries would not affect the rest of his trip.

Why is Syngin taking a road trip by himself?

There has long been speculation about a possible divorce between Syngin and his American wife, Tania, since they have polar opposite personalities, and a lot of the 90 Day Fiance fanbase does not like Tania.

The couple have had their share of good moments, but it seems to always be an uphill battle for these two to be happy together.

Syngin called this road trip “a dream come true” and said that he knows its going to be a blast.

The couple have most recently been featured together on 90 Day Bares All, where they gave intimate details of their sex life.

It is likely that viewers will be seeing more of them on their screens since they have appeared in many of the spinoffs. But there is still the lingering speculation of a possible divorce, especially after Syngin’s elation at a trip without Tania.

90 Day Bares All is available to stream on Discovery+.