Tania and Syngin have uncomfortable fight during episode of 90 Day Fiance: HEA Strikes Back

It seems like no matter how hard they try, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester just can’t stay on the same page.

Although their time on the show was dramatic, they’ve now joined the cast of another TLC spin-off, HEA Strikes Back!, where former Happily Ever After cast members take a look back at their time on the show.

Tania and Syngin fight over her controlling ways

One of the segments Tania and Syngin watched from their past season was the preparation and journey for a trip to South Africa after his brother had hurt himself in an accident.

While in the cab on the way to a hotel that was closer to the airport for their early morning flight, Tania pleaded with Syngin not to get too out of control with his drinking.

After watching the clips, Tania clarified, “I’m not even trying to control. Babe, I just would love for you not to drink so much. Who knew that was controlling?”

Syngin then cut in with his perspective, “You know, I don’t like anybody controlling any aspect of my life. My whole life I find a way, with or without my family’s help, friends. I’ve always found my own way.”

When Tania can’t help but shake her head in disagreement, it’s clear that things are about to erupt.

Syngin said Tania doesn’t know him well enough to judge him

“Yeah, like you’ve known me my whole f**king life,” Syngin snapped back at her. “You don’t know s**t what I went through. You know me for two and half years and you want to judge upon how, what I’ve done in my life.”

His rant continued, “I don’t have time for that s**t, and I don’t have time for you undermining me either.”

When Tania tried to explain that she’s heard different stories about his friends and family, Syngin shut down and sarcastically agreed with Tania to end the conversation.

Arguments like this seem to be a common occurrence for the couple, and fans have witnessed more than one argument throughout their time on the show.

Syngin’s easygoing ways often clash with Tania’s tendency to plan and control situations. While they were in South Africa, they argued over Syngin’s lack of direction in life and it seemed like that might be the end of the couple.

However, despite their arguments, they’re still trying to make their marriage work and navigate the newlywed waters to hopefully find some peace.

HEA Strikes Back! airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.