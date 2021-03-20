Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
90 Day Fiance: Steven and Olga travel to Russia with son amid coronavirus pandemic


90 Day Fiance: Steven Frend - Olga Koshimbetova
90 Day Fiance star Steven Frend with Olga Koshimbetova. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova just took a much-needed vacation with their son, Alex. The TLC couple traveled overseas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which drew mixed reactions online.

90 Day Fiance: Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova ditches US for much-needed break

There’s no stopping Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova from enjoying a getaway — not even the coronavirus pandemic. The 90 Day Fiance stars just took a break from their busy schedule and headed out on a trip to Russia.

The couple both shared a glimpse of their travel experience amid the strict COVID-19 protocols. Steven revealed they had to take two long flights as there was no direct flight to Russia at the moment.

Olga took the chance to buy some presents for her father, including some Turkish treats. Their son, Alex, also enjoyed the stopover as he visited a toy store at the airport.

It’s unclear how long the 90 Day Fiance couple will stay in Russia. It’ll be the first time they will travel there again after quite a while.

Steven shares travel mishap that almost cost them their Russia getaway

Meanwhile, Steven Frend revealed they almost missed their flight due to an unexpected mishap. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said they experienced something “bizarre” at the airport.

Steven revealed that when he and Olga presented their passports and COVID-19 reports, the immigration staff asked for their marriage license. The reality star said he didn’t know it’s a requirement when traveling to Russia so he did not prepare it in advance.

The 90 Day Fiance couple was so worried that they will miss their flight because of this. Fortunately, when Steven checked his backpack, their marriage license was actually there.

Steven was so surprised to see the document because he didn’t know it was in his folder all along. The family of three managed to push through with their trip successfully.

90 Day Fiance stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova travel to Russia with son, Alex. Pic credit: @frendsteven/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple traveled amid pandemic

Steven Frend’s family trip with Olga Koshimbetova and Alex came amid the ongoing global pandemic. Despite the risks, the 90 Day Fiance stars don’t seem worried at all.

Their overseas trip definitely raised some eyebrows, especially since they bought along Alex. But the couple made sure to follow safety protocols, including wearing face masks and social distancing. Of course, they also made sure to keep their son safe as they travel overseas. There are over 4.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

