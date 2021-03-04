90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison makes worrisome claim about Ryan Carr and his uncles

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison shows off her sports car. Pic credit: @90day_stephanie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison may not be part of the upcoming Tell All episode but that doesn’t stop her from spilling the beans about Ryan Carr. The TLC celeb has been throwing accusations against her Belizean lover, some of which were quite serious.

Just recently, Stephanie dropped yet another allegation against Ryan and his supposed violent past. The 52-year-old businesswoman did not hold back as she accused Ryan and his uncles of threatening to harm her.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr’s clash continues

By now, fans are well aware that Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr are not on good terms. The 90 Day Fiance couple has had issues with their relationship since day one, some of which were documented on the show.

But it seems the final straw was the couple’s intimate night gone wrong. In an episode of 90 Day Fiance, Stephanie lashed out at Ryan after he allegedly deceived her in bed.

Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star from Belize did not use a condom and only told Stephanie about it as they were already consummating. She freaked out and confronted him about it. It appeared the issue was the beginning of the end of their relationship.

Many were convinced that the incident was related to Stephanie’s rape allegations against Ryan. Previously, the reality star accused her boyfriend of sexually abusing her while filming for the show. She even threatened to sue him and the production team over it.

Stephanie shares intriguing details about Ryan and his uncles

Stephanie shared a photo of herself looking fierce while holding a firearm. One fan joked that she could use the weapon when in Belize. In response, the reality star said she’s “surprised that Ryan’s uncles did not use one on [her],” referring to the gun.

“I have threatening e-mails from Ryan saying I will be murdered by his uncles if I return to Belize,” the 90 Day Fiance star alleged. Stephanie also claimed that Ryan and his family did the same to his ex-girlfriend.

“That’s the way his family deals with stuff,” she added. “Exactly why Ryan’s attempted murder charge on his ex got dropped. The fam said she would be ‘fish food’ if she proceeded.” So far, Stephanie’s claims have yet to be confirmed.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie shows off luxury cars

Meanwhile, Stephanie Davison recently showed off her luxurious cars, which wowed many of her fans. The 90 Day Fiance star has always been proud of her wheels, as evident on her social media posts.

Stephanie posed in front of her black Maserati Ghibli sports car and Maserati Levante SUV. “People always ask which one is my favorite. I honestly don’t have a favorite,” the reality star said. “My monster, Jekyll, of course, prefers the SUV so he can lounge comfortably.”

