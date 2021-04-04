90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison hints she’s still with Harris, shares his throwback photos

Stephanie Davison hooks up with Ryan Carr’s cousin, Harris. Pic credit: TLC

Things may not be over between Stephanie Davison and Harris. The 90 Day Fiance star recently hinted that she’s still connected to Ryan Carr’s cousin after parting ways with him in Belize.

Harris took over Ryan’s place and he wasted no time trying to woo Stephanie. It seemed to have worked for the 52-year-old businesswoman as she was smitten by his smooth moves and sweet talks. At one point, Stephanie considered a future with Harris, which definitely raised some eyebrows.

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison still with Ryan Carr’s cousin

Following their romantic time in Belize, not much has been heard about Stephanie Davison and Harris. The 90 Day Fiance stars parted ways with no clear plans as to whether or not they will pursue the relationship. Stephanie did hand Harris $100 before leaving, which he seemed to appreciate.

Now that Stephanie’s back in America and Harris with his family in Belize, many are wondering if they’re still in contact with each other. It seems like that just might be the case.

Recently, Stephanie made an unexpected post about Harris, seemingly admiring her boy toy. The 90 Day Fiance celeb shared a couple of throwback photos of Ryan’s cousin from their time together.

One of the photos showed Harris relaxing on the bed, believed to be taken from the resort where they stayed in. Another showed him smoking, which Stephanie seemed to find adorable. “Throwback Thursday,” she captioned along with red heart emojis.

Stephanie not bothered by Harris being married with kids?

It looks like Stephanie is not bothered by rumors that Harris is still married and living with his wife, Emma. The 90 Day Fiance celeb has yet to comment on such claims but she definitely knows about his family back in Belize.

Harris admitted to Stephanie that he has three children with his “baby mama,” whom he was with for 14 years. But Ryan Carr’s cousin maintains they are no longer together and that Stephanie has nothing to worry about.

However, photos of Harris with his family surfaced online recently. The pictures, which were taken not long ago, definitely show a happy family. This suggests that Harris is still with his wife and could be lying about it to Stephanie.

90 Day Fiance: Is Stephanie single or not?

Meanwhile, Stephanie allegedly resorted to online dating to find the right man for her. The 90 Day Fiance star supposedly created a profile on the famous online dating site Bumble.

Stephanie stated in her bio that she’s looking for someone who has a “flexible schedule” so they can travel together. She also said she’s open to moving “somewhere warm.” This seemingly suggests that the reality star is currently looking for someone new.

So far, Stephanie has yet to confirm whether or not she did create a dating profile. Her real status with Harris also remains unclear.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.