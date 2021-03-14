90 Day Fiance: Ryan Carr’s cousin Harris takes his chance on Stephanie Davison again

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison reunites with Ryan Carr’s cousin, Harris. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance shows Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr break up, leaving the former alone and broken-hearted in Belize. The split prompted the 52-year-old businesswoman to reconnect with Harris, her ex-boyfriend’s cousin.

In what appeared to be a desperate attempt to move on, Stephanie spends her last few days in the country with the man with whom she once slept. Not only that, but she’s also considering getting serious with him. Is she falling for another trap?

90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison a hot mess in Belize after Ryan Carr split

Stephanie Davison and Ryan Carr are officially over. The 90 Day Fiance couple ended things following a heated argument after an intimate moment gone wrong.

The split definitely left Stephanie lonely, prompting her to contact Ryan’s cousin, Harris. He’s the very same guy she once had a one-night stand with during one of her previous breakups with Ryan.

This week’s episode finds Stephanie and Harris spending time together. The 90 Day Fiance star is looking like a hot mess as she deals with the aftermath of her split from Ryan.

She claims to be over him and that she’s moving on. But it seems Ryan and his family are not letting her go easy. Apparently, Ryan’s mother started bothering Stephanie’s business by calling her medical assistant, saying she hasn’t heard from his son for two days.

Ryan’s cousin Harris makes a move

The drama with Ryan Carr and his family has definitely put Stephanie Davison in a sour mood. But the 90 Day Fiance star has a new boy toy to keep her company.

Stephanie asks Harris to plan something special for the day to make her feel better, regardless of the cost. Of course, Ryan’s cousin happily obliges, taking it as his chance to make a move on her.

Harris prepares a romantic private meal by the beach, complete with Stephanie’s favorite wine. It’s clear that she’s impressed by his efforts, even though she’s still the one paying for it.

The 90 Day Fiance star admits feeling like a “queen” as Harris showers her with attention. He really pulls out all the stops, not wasting his chance to replace Ryan in Stephanie’s life.

“Ryan lost his chance. He tried but he failed,” Harris says. “I’m not stealing away Stephanie, but my intention now after all these things that happened to her, as long as she gives me a chance, I will show her how a real man is supposed to treat a woman.”

Stephanie gives in — Is she making a bad move?

It seems Harris’ strategy works on Stephanie. The 90 Day Fiance star is clearly falling for his smooth moves and flowery words that certainly seem too good to be true.

At one point, Harris even tells Stephanie he loves her and Stephanie appears to believe it. Harris also manages to convince her that Ryan being his blood relative will not affect whatever relationship they will build together.

Stephanie ultimately says she believes “Harris might be the one.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.