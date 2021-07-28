90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Davison claps back after claims she went missing

Stephanie Davison responds to claims that she’s missing. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison wants the world to know that taking a social media hiatus should not be cause for concern. The 52-year-old had people thinking she was missing after being MIA on social media for over a month.

Stephanie hadn’t posted on her Instagram account since June — that is until her post two days ago addressing the rumors that she had gone missing. But, the entrepreneur has just been busy doing other things and she made it known that her busy social life is what has kept her away from social media for the past few weeks.

Stephanie Davison is not missing

The 90 Day Fiance star appeared quite surprised that people thought she had gone missing and she shared an update with her followers on social media.

Stephanie posted a photo with the caption, “Missing?! NOW I HAVE HEARD IT ALL.”

She continued, “Between pool parties and concerts, I honestly want to go missing for a couple [of] months. You know me…I do want I want so I probably will!” “#getoffmyd**k

Stephanie’s followers had gotten accustomed to seeing her show off her stylish outfits, her 20-year-old cat Cooper, and her dog Jekyll on Instagram. However, after 90 Day Fiance ended its season Stephanie’s posts became less frequent, which for some strange reason left her fans worried about her well-being.

So there you have it, Stephanie is perfectly fine and living her best life. She simply doesn’t have the time to post on social media as much as her 157,000 Instagram followers would like her to.

Stephanie Davison updates her followers

This isn’t the first time that the 90 Day Fiance star has had to give an update to her followers. Last month, Stephanie got some queries about her whereabouts, but maybe fans have just been missing her generous spirit, as she’s known for random acts of kindness on social media and in her community. Either way retail therapy was to blame for Stephanie’s absence the first time around.

However, on June 15, the Michigan native finally posted a few images posing with her dog, Jekyll.

She wrote, “I so appreciate the people who have reached out wondering where the hell I’ve been! I’ve been doing a little retail therapy @kardashiankloset and got this disco ball skirt!”

“Find out tomorrow if it was Kim’s or Kylie’s! Aren’t you proud of me for being thrifty, buying used clothing?!!! Lmao. #kardashiankloset #retailtherapy.”

Clearly, the TLC star is not as obsessed with social media as the rest of us and that has caused some alarm. However, if Stephanie goes missing from Instagram again, which is very likely, don’t panic! She’ll most likely return in her own time.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.