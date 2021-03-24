Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
90 Day Fiance: Stephanie confesses to Harris that she has doubts about their relationship


90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davidson has concerns about new boyfriend Harris
Stephanie Davidson tells Harris about her concerns.

Stephanie Davidson’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance has been interesting, to say the least.

In fact, she started the show with Ryan and a few episodes later she was in a relationship with his cousin, Harris.

The wealthy businesswoman spent months away from Ryan due to the lockdown. However, they finally reunited in his home country of Belize, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Is there trouble in paradise between Stephanie and Harris?

The 90 Day Fiance star started a budding romance with Harris soon after ending things with his cousin, but Harris has some explaining to do about his personal life.

While he told Stephanie that things had ended with Emma, the mother of his child, there might be more to the story. And Stephanie wants to know exactly what is going on between Harris and his ex before she takes their relationship further.

While doing a bit of sleuthing online Stephanie found photos of Harris and Emma on Facebook.

So during their last day together, the TLC star confronted her young beau about the images.

“Look at this, baby mama and you on your birthday,” questioned the 52-year-old. “Your birthday was just three weeks ago. What the hell is this?”

“It was just an occasion happening on my birthday. So she just take a nice picture with me,” Harris told her.

“I just want to be there for my birthday, that’s all,” added Harris.

While 90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t exactly buy Harris’s explanation, Stephanie was more than satisfied with his response.

Stephanie is ready to move forward with Harris

The 90 Day Fiance star continued her chat with Harris and after a few more questions, Harris made a gesture that immensely reassured Stephanie.

“To be honest to you Steph, I love you,” said Harris. “And I’m so happy to be with you.”

That seemed to clear up a lot of the doubts that Stephanie had about their relationship.

“You know I’m a little guarded right now when it comes to Harris, but I believed Harris after he explained the situation,” said Stephanie.

She continued, “I’ve been through the wringer, so I still have questions lurking in my mind. But I’m not gonna let that stop me right now, for the potential that Harris and I may have a future together.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

