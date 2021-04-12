90 Day Fiance: Stephanie claims producer wanted her to fake relationship with Ryan

Stephanie Davison lashes out at TLC production plus accused Ryan of bribery. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Davison has a bone to pick with TLC, which would explain her absence from the Tell All.

Season 8 of the popular show featured seven American citizens on their quest to marry their foreign loves and keep them in the U.S before their 90-day visa expired.

While it was a rocky journey for all the couples, Stephanie and her former fiance Ryan’s love story ended before it even began.

Viewers were intrigued with the couple from the very beginning due to the large age gap between the two.

When the 52-year-old businesswoman showed off her 27-year-old beau, fans instantly pegged her as a cougar.

Throughout the show, we saw Stephanie shower the Belize native with gifts and money. However, Stephanie insists that her portrayal as a cougar was not accurate.

But the 90 Day Fiance star has levied more allegations against the producers of the show, which is likely why she skipped out on the Tell All.

Instead, Stephanie took to her Instagram page to share her version of what really happened during filming.

Stephanie says TLC wanted her to fake storyline for fame

The 90 Day Fiance star spilled all the tea during Sofa Talk with Steph on the same night that the Tell All aired.

Stephanie told fans that her storyline with Ryan was pretty much a fake version of events.

As a matter of fact, she recounts her breakup with Ryan two months into filming the show.

However, when she told the producers that the relationship was over they urged her to continue on with the charade.

“So much of it was contrived,” noted Stephanie. “And one of the very first things I wanted to tell you is during production Ryan and I did break up.”

She continued, “I immediately called the producers and said ‘Ryan and I are finished we are not going to be on the show.’ And Vaya the field producer immediately said, ‘Oh no. Oh no, you’re gonna go on.”

Stephanie says ex-fiance Ryan tried to bribe her

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to dish about her gripe with the network.

She alleged that they eventually coerced her into doing the show even after she told them that Ryan was bribing her.

“I said Vaya he is now bribing me. Yes you know I’ve given him thousands of dollars to keep a roof over his head, to feed their family, to keep their cable on. And I did that out of the goodness of my heart.”

She continued, “And instead he then wanted more money and said you know ‘I don’t understand the show you want me on, I need more money.’ I was not gonna be bribed. We broke up and I said the show was finished.”

Stephanie said that despite explaining the situation to the field producer, they sent a camera crew to her home, ” And they hounded me for three days, calling constantly, ‘You need to do this. You need to pay Ryan…what do you care if he’s bribing you? this is gonna make you famous.'”

Eventually, she gave in and did the show, but the 90 Day Fiance star is certainly not happy with how she was portrayed and now she’s spilling all the tea on her own terms.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.