90 Day Fiance stars react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

90 Day Fiance stars reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars. Pic credit: TLC

The 2022 Oscars featured the slap seen around the world.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show made its way into the 90 Day Fiance universe, where several stars from the show shared their reactions.

The slap occurred after Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head and how she could play the next G.I Jane.

Initially Will Smith was laughing at the joke, but Jada, who suffers from alopecia, became visibly upset. That’s when Will Smith got up and walked on stage towards Chris Rock, and open hand slapped him before sitting back down and yelling obscenities at him.

Some 90 Day Fiance cast shared their varied and interesting responses to the whole situation on social media.

90 Day Fiance stars responded on Instagram to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over his comedic remarks towards Jada Pinkett Smith.

Their reaction came by way of reshared memes unique to how each 90 Day cast member felt about the situation.

Chantel Everett, who is a nurse in the beauty field, reshared a meme of the end of the slap that painted Will Smith as “Botox” and Chris Rock as “Wrinkles.”

Chantel used her love of cosmetic procedures to react to the Oscar drama. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Steven Blackett from Love in Paradise: The Caribbean shared a meme emphasizing actress Lupita Nyong’o’s reaction to the Oscar situation.

The meme depicted Lupita’s facial expression as the altercation occurred and said, “Lupita’s face during the whole Chris and will fiasco is everything.”

Steven added, “Lupita is me (laughing/crying emojis).”

Steven Blackett compared his reaction in a meme. Pic credit: @iamdjpsalms/Instagram

Paola Mayfield used her background in professional wrestling to cast doubt on whether the slap drama was even real or whether it was staged.

She reshared a meme that picked apart the different aspects of the scene that made it seem manufactured.

It appears that Paola believes the Will Smith and Chris Rock slap was staged. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

