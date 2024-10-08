90 Day Fiance star Loren Allen’s high school throwback photos leave fans stunned

Las Vegas native and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Loren Allen recently made waves online after old high school photos of him surfaced.

The series of photos left fans shocked at how different he looked during his teenage years.

The pictures, shared on Reddit by a user claiming to be a former classmate, provide a glimpse into Loren’s past and reveal a striking transformation that has sparked widespread discussion among fans.

Loren has proven to be a controversial figure in the TLC franchise.

Viewers have demanded his girlfriend Faith dumps him after several shocking revelations during their relationship.

Loren’s high school photos add another layer to his storyline, possibly giving some insight into his bizarre behavior on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Loren Allen rocks the goth look in his high school throwback photo

The Reddit post, shared in October, featured a series of yearbook photos from Loren’s time in high school.

According to the user, who claimed to have attended both middle school and high school with Loren, he initially had a “nerdy” demeanor before adopting a more goth style in later years.

The photos showed a young Loren sporting a spiky necklace and dark, edgy hairstyles, a stark contrast to his current appearance on the TLC reality show.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance were quick to comment on Loren’s dramatic change over the years. Some noted that his high school look was a far cry from his current style, while others questioned whether Loren had been truthful about his age.

The debate around his age was further fueled by his recent revelations on the show, where he introduced himself as a 33-year-old assistant working in Las Vegas.

Loren is the new villain in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

The throwback photos come amid a tumultuous storyline for Loren on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. In the show’s current season, Loren’s relationship with his girlfriend, Faith Gatoc Tulod, has faced challenges due to his confessions about past infidelities and his openness to non-monogamous relationships.

Loren has also been candid about his struggles with finances, juggling multiple low-paying jobs in the U.S., which motivated his plans to move to the Philippines with Faith.

Viewers have been particularly vocal about Loren’s actions on the show, especially after his admission of contracting an STD during his time in the U.S. This confession added another layer of complexity to his relationship with Faith, and many fans have criticized his behavior, urging Faith to reconsider their future together. Loren’s high school photos, which show him in a different light, have only added to the fascination and scrutiny surrounding his character.

Despite the criticism, the old photos of Loren have intrigued fans, offering a rare look into his life before reality TV fame. As fans continue to follow his journey on 90 Day Fiance, these glimpses into his past provide context to the complex personality Loren presents on the show. Whether these revelations will impact his relationship with Faith remains to be seen as the drama continues to unfold on TLC.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.