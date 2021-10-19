90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava expecting second baby with girlfriend Rhoda

Former TLC star Jorge Nava started a family this year and already has a second child on the way. Pic credit:@msblua/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava reveals that he is expecting a second baby with his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua.

The baby news comes about six months after they welcomed their first child together.

As previously reported, the former 90 Day Fiance star welcomed a daughter, Zara, earlier this year.

Jorge is best known for his tumultuous relationship with former wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

The Russian reality TV star earned a reputation as a golddigger and readily admitted that she dated Jorge for his finances on the TLC series.

She also accused him of marrying her because of her beauty as the former couple frequently fought over finances.

In February 2018, Jorge was arrested for transporting a large amount of marijuana, and he was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in September 2018.

The former 90 Day Fiance star has seemingly turned his life around. He lost weight in prison and has started a family with his girlfriend Rhoda Blua.

Jorge Nava shares girlfriend’s baby bump photo

Nava announced that he is expecting a second child with his girlfriend with an Instagram post, paying tribute to his girlfriend and their growing family.

“Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast 🙈 Rhoda, you and Zara 🥰 are my world I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine ♥️”

Fans were quick to congratulate Nava and his girlfriend.

“Another gift from God? 🤰🏽? If so, congratulations wishing [you] a happy [healthy] pregnancy and birth.”

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer praised Nava for changing his life and moving on from Anfisa:

“So happy for you, I hoped one day that you’d experience a healthier Love then the one I witnessed on that show 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Stay blessed😇.”

However, a commenter was critical of those bringing up Anfisa.

“Why can’t people just give positive vibes and quit bringing the past to your new life (family) sad!”

Nava has not revealed the gender of his expected baby, but his girlfriend’s baby bump is visible.

Jorge Nava’s weight loss helped him find new relationship

Prior to his release from prison, Jorge Nava’s weight loss transformation went viral, and he revealed in an interview that the attention he received played a role in his divorce from Anfisa.

“The news about my weight loss didn’t sit with her very well,” he said, about the viral photo, adding:

“I believe so because at that very moment in time, that’s when she blocked my phone calls, and I kind of was starting to lose contact with her. She did tell me like right off the bat, like the day after, that she didn’t want anything to do with me and that it was over.”

Fans can keep up with Jorge Nava and his family on social media and their YouTube channel.