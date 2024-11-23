90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown teases Hulu and Netflix deals as contract expiration nears

Big Ed Brown might be stepping away from the 90 Day Fiance franchise for good.

The reality TV personality has become a household name among 90 Day Fiance fans from the time he joined Before the 90 Days Season 4.

Since then, Big Ed has appeared in several spin-offs, including 90 Day: The Single Life, Happily Ever After?, and The Last Resort.

We’ve watched several of his relationships play out on TV – most notably with Rose Vega and Liz Woods.

Big Ed couldn’t maintain his relationships, and he’s single again.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although that could mean another opportunity to appear in one more spin-off, Big Ed says he’s likely through with the 90 Day Fiance franchise and hints that it’s because it hasn’t helped his love life in any way.

Big Ed Brown admits he’s had ‘too much fun’ on 90 Day Fiance

“I don’t know. I’ve had too much fun in the last five years. It’s helped me in every facet of my life except for relationships,” Big Ed told In Touch during a recent interview.

“So I eventually want to pull away where I can really have a serious relationship that’s not on TV,” he added.

Although Big Ed may not have had any success finding long-lasting love via 90 Day Fiance, he has become more famous than ever imagined.

The photographer-turned-real estate agent had 350 followers on Instagram before his 90 Day Fiance debut, and “nobody” knew who he was at that time.

However, as Big Ed shared, the morning after his 90 Day Fiance premiere, he had more than 250,000 followers, and his phone “wouldn’t stop ringing.”

Big Ed admits that he’s “freaked out” by the recognition he receives and calls it “unfathomable.”

“I became the number-one trending [star]. I became the number-one streaming meme in the world for four weeks. I’m known in every single country throughout the world, which kind of freaks me out,” he continued.

Big Ed claims he’s gotten ‘several’ offers he couldn’t pursue while under contract

In addition to gaining recognition from 90 Day Fiance viewers, Big Ed Brown also caught the eye of some other networks.

As he told In Touch, he’s “gotten offers from” Netflix and Hulu that he couldn’t pursue since he was under contract.

“There [have] been several,” he shared.

For now, though, Big Ed is only under contract for another month, after which he’ll be free to work with or for whomever he wants.

“I’m up for grabs in December,” he put it.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.