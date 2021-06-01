90 Day Fiance spoilers: Will Angela be able to go through with the face and neck lift surgery?

In order to get the face and neck lift Angela wants, she will have to heed her doctors rules, and if she doesn’t then she wont be getting the surgery. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela’s doctor gave her some strict rules to follow in order for her to be allowed to go through with the face and neck lift surgery she wants, but it looks like Angela will have a hard time following the rules.

Her doctor’s number one rule was for Angela not to smoke, and in the trailer for the upcoming episode, Angela’s doctor asks her to take a nicotine test. Angela refused to take the test several times at the doctor’s insistence, so he asked her flat out of she smoked, and Angela hesitated to answer the question.

The doctor explained that smoking and this procedure don’t go together, and he didn’t want Angela to have any problems. He didn’t want to assume liability if she did smoke, so whether Angela has the surgery depends on whether she can stop smoking.

Angela has not followed her doctors orders so far

Angela has had weight loss surgery as well as breast reduction and lift surgery. Before those surgeries, the different doctors explained the risks involved with smoking after the procedures but Angela continued to smoke.

She lied to the doctors about her smoking and was caught red-handed with cigarettes in her bra. Those doctors still decided to plow forward with the surgery with the stipulation that she stop.

Her face and neck lift doctor seems to be taking her smoking more seriously and is firm about not performing the procedure if she’s been smoking.

Angela discussed the face and neck lift procedure with the doctor and will have to be honest about her smoking and stop before the doctor will think about doing it. Pic credit: TLC

Michael is also not happy with Angela’s smoking because he has been filled in on the risks and complications it could cause as well. That didn’t stop Angela from smoking while on the phone with him though.

There is plenty more drama ahead for Angela on Happily Ever After? this season

Angela’s body transformation is the main storyline for Angela and Michael this season on Happily Ever After?. They are also waiting to hear about the results of Angela and Michael’s spousal visa.

If approved, Michael and Angela can finally be together in America after their previous failed visa attempts.

Michael also has a concern that Angela will be unfaithful once she gets her body transformed, and that is a thought Angela put in his head.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.