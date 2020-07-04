90 Day Fiance spoilers: Geoffrey Paschel may not be with Varya or Mary anymore

Geoffrey Paschel gets around. That’s something the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ alum made clear recently when he admitted to bedding more than 500 women.

It looks like Geoffrey’s player days may not be over either.

Based on evidence obtained by Monsters & Critics, we have reason to believe that Geoffrey is not currently in a relationship with Varya Malina or Mary Wallace.

Instead, it looks like this bad boy of TLC might actually be on the prowl.

Geoffrey Paschel moved on from Varya and Mary?

Ever since Season 4 of Before the 90 Days ended, 90 Day Fiance fans have wanted to know how Geoffrey’s story with Varya ended. Many are still expecting to hear about wedding plans for these two.

After all, Varya shared a video of herself and Geoffrey not long ago, and he pranked her into making him a Father’s Day video on Cameo. It doesn’t look like there’s any bad blood between these two.

The same goes for Mary, who is clearly still friendly with Geoffrey. They even share the same booking agent, Rocco Straz.

But as far as serious relationships go, both of these women seem to have moved on from Geoffrey Paschel, or at least he has moved on from them.

Who is Shelby Bart?

Several outlets have reported that Geoffrey Paschel may have moved on with a woman named Shelby Bart.

They follow each other on Instagram, and recently, Shelby posted a picture to her Instagram stories that eagle-eyed fans claim was taken on Geoffrey Paschel’s couch.

Geoffrey has yet another woman?

If Geoffrey Paschel is spending time with Shelby, she’s not the only one in recent history.

Monsters & Critics received information exclusively from a trusted source about a conversation between Geoffrey and another woman, which occurred in June 2020.

In their very flirtatious conversation, Geoffrey and this woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, make plans to spend time together.

Proof of this meetup includes Geoffrey’s home address and directions to his house — that we will not be sharing for obvious reasons — as well as photographic evidence that the meetup occurred.

Considering the amount of proof that Geoffrey has other women in his life besides Mary and Varya, it’s hard to imagine that he’s still in a serious relationship or engaged to either one of them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.