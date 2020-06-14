Geoffrey Paschel admits to dating women he needs to fix in leaked Tell All footage

Geoffrey Paschel wasn’t invited to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All so he filmed his own. Then, just days ago, he revealed that it wouldn’t be airing as planned.

And while Geoffrey didn’t make it clear why his Tell All has been tabled, it has been assumed that it probably has something to do with TLC and that pesky NDA that the cast members all sign.

But that hasn’t stopped a piece of his Tell All from being shared and while 90 Day Fiance viewers still have many unanswered questions, at least now we know why Geoffrey chose to travel to Russia in hopes of getting engaged to Varya.

Geoffrey Paschel isn’t mad about editing

Geoffrey Paschel has been on a mission to defend himself for months and there has been a lot to defend. From child abuse to domestic violence allegations, many 90 Day Fiance fans couldn’t believe he was even allowed to film the show.

And now, with Geoffrey’s full Tell All canceled for the time being, he hasn’t been able to share a lot of information with 90 Day Fiance critics who have been shocked to learn about Geoffrey’s past convictions as well as claims that have been made against him.

One thing that Geoffery Paschel isn’t mad about is the way 90 Day Fiance made him look. In his Tell All snippet, Geoffrey explained that his story with Varya wasn’t heavily edited.

He elaborated, explaining that the only things they had to go back and film were not that serious, like rewalking into a restaurant so that the film crew could get the lighting right.

However, that one restaurant scene where Geoffrey got angry may have been edited a bit because he says that the reason he stood up had nothing to do with Varya dating another American man.

“I’m not pissed at the editing. I don’t care,” Geoffrey explained in the snippet. “I’m me and I accept that. But when you saw me lose my temper at the restaurant scene, the question that made me lose my temper was more or less something about my son and they were laughing about it.”

“I’m okay with the editing,” Geoffrey later said, affirming that his portrayal on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is not in question.

Geoffrey found love with Varya so he could date a different type of woman

Domenick Nati could be heard in the background asking Geoffrey Paschel why he decided to look overseas for love. According to Geoffrey, it’s because he was just attracting the same kind of woman over and over and it was time to change it up.

“The reason why I kind of played with it, toyed with it in my mind is that I am in a… here where I live I’m in a… I go for the same type of women. That’s why I’m in the position I am now,” Geoffrey said. “I get these partners that I think ‘Oh I can help them… Oh they need this, they need that. I can fix them.”

Geoffrey talked about how he got in a “fixing rut” and wanted “something completely new.”

In another recently released video, Geoffrey denied using his children as drug mules after accusations cropped up.

There’s still more of Geoffrey Paschel’s unreleased Tell All that 90 Day Fiance viewers would like to see. Hopefully, more of it will be released as we say goodbye to Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days The Couples Tell All Part 3 airs Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.