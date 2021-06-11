90 Day Fiance spoilers: Elizabeth Potthast is hesitant about family reunion

Elizabeth Potthast is hesitant about going to her family reunion. Pic credit:TLC

Elizabeth Potthast is having seconds thoughts about attending her family reunion after a fight with sister Becky in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Things came to a head between Elizabeth and Becky during what was supposed to be a peaceful boat ride with their family. Unfortunately, things turned sour after the reality TV personality confronted her siblings about their treatment of her husband Andrei, and during the heated confrontation, Elizabeth threw her wine at Becky and things turned ugly.

Before the fight broke out, Chuck Potthast had pitched an idea to have the entire group drive together in an RV to go see the rest of their family. But with the current situation, Libby is having second thoughts about going.

Elizabeth Potthast reflects on fight with sister Becky

In the upcoming episode, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is still in shock about what went down on the boat.

“I didn’t get much sleep last night, I was really tossing and turning and just couldn’t stop replaying over and over in my head what actually happened on the boat,” shared Elizabeth in her confessional.

“I never thought ever in my life I would get physical with my sister like we did when we were kids. And considering that, I’m not so sure that we should attend this family reunion.”

The 30-year-old also spoke with her husband about the incident and explained her hesitancy about going on the trip.

“[This is] like really disappointing to me because it went to a physical level and like I just don’t know if that relationship can ever be repaired again, because it really hurt me,” said Elizabeth.

Andrei Castravet wants to attend the family reunion

During the chat with Andrei, he reasoned that despite the situation, they should still attend the family reunion, but the Moldovan native has his own selfish reasons for wanting to do so.

“After all that happened on the boat, it’s mandatory for me and Chuck to get some bro time because I want my relationship with him to build up. And I’m a go-getter, I’m just gonna go ahead and do it,” said Andrei to the cameras.

The 34-year-old also made this clear to this wife, “My only aim right now is to make Chuck comfortable and we should actually like get our s**t together and go on that trip.”

Andrei also tried to convince Elizabeth to talk it out with Becky ahead of the family reunion, but she wouldn’t budge!

“Andrei is my husband so I’m going to take his side when my family’s attacking him. Going on this trip together, I don’t know that it’s a good idea because I’m not going to get on an RV with Becky unless we talk it out, ” noted the TLC star. “And if we can’t figure out things I just feel like that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Check out the sneak peek below and watch the full scene play out on Sunday night.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.