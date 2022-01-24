90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Mike and Ximena still together?

Mike Berk is the latest 90 Day Fiance cast member to travel to Colombia for love. Pic credit: TLC

It’s one thing after another in the relationship of Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Dating virtually for over a year, TLC cameras followed the New York native as he traveled to Colombia to meet his online girlfriend for the first time.

And while his friends were already hesitant about the meeting after finding out Mike helped Ximena out with her rent, the secrets only continued to spill after his arrival.

From living with a hitman to the confession that she can’t bear any more children, 90 Day Fiance fans grew weary as Mike realized he didn’t know his future wife as well as he thought he did.

Despite all these issues, are Mike and Ximena still together?

The last time we checked with this couple, it wasn’t looking promising as their first meeting was littered with mistranslations and damning secrets.

And while Ximena understands that she has her baggage in the relationship, Mike isn’t perfect as in the latest episode, she pointed out his bad hygiene.

Despite the issues, it seems that Mike and Ximena end up getting engaged.

As noted by Starcasm, it recently emerged that Ximena posted a video to TikTok in January 2021, which makes a strong case that Ximena and Mike end up getting engaged despite all the pitfalls.

Proclaiming her love for him in the caption, in the video, we see a number of still pictures, and the first one features Mike holding a small ring box, with Ximena replying in Spanish, “Thank you so for so much happiness.”

If that didn’t convince you, the next stills are littered with wedding gowns, hinting at possible wedding preparations.

It was posted early this year, which means if the engagement happened, it likely happened virtually and not when Mike was physically in Colombia.

90 Day Fiance fans question the sincerity of Ximena’s intentions

Admitting that Mike wasn’t her usual type, Ximena revealed she usually dated bigger men who were in roles such as police officers and tattoo artists.

And while her first child was the result of a one-night stand, the mother-of-two revealed she intentionally got pregnant by a man locked up behind bars.

Acknowledging she needed someone to support her and her children, she turned to Mike as her next partner.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.