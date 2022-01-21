90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Here’s why people think Mike and Ximena got engaged

Mike Berk traveled to his girlfriend, Ximena’s home country of Colombia after 9 months of internet dating on the latest season 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Despite finding out more and more surprises about his South American girlfriend on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mike Berk is seemingly staying true to Ximena Cuellar.

After dating online for over a year, the 34-year-old traveled to her home in Colombia to meet her and her two children.

From living with a hitman to the confession that she can’t have any more children, there were a lot of things Mike didn’t know about his future fiance.

Regardless of the secrets, after the revelation of several clues, some 90 Day Fiance fans are convinced the two still got engaged following Mike’s trip.

Here’s why people think Mike and Ximena got engaged

As noted by Starcasm, it recently emerged that Ximena posted a video to TikTok in January 2021, which makes a strong case that Ximena and Mike end up getting engaged despite all the pitfalls.

In the video, we see a number of still pictures, and the first one features Mike holding a small ring box, and Ximena has written, in Spanish, “Thank you so for so much happiness.”

As it was posted in January of 2021, that means if the engagement happened, it happened virtually and not when Mike was physically in Colombia.

If you weren’t convinced with the jewelry, we also see Ximena in a glittery white gown in what appears to be a photo of her wedding dress shopping.

Following the dress shopping photo, the final clue of a possible engagement is the most obvious, Ximena is wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

90 Day Fiance viewers question Ximena’s motives

While Mike may be ready to give up his dreams of having his own children, 90 Day Fiance viewers question Ximena’s intentions.

Having two children by different men, one from a one-night stand and the other from a man in prison, 90 Day Fiance fans were a little shaky when the out-of-work manicurist mentioned she had lingering feelings for her baby father in prison.

After it was revealed that Mike filled her home with new appliances and paid her rent, it’s clear 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t convinced of the sincerity of this relationship.

Do you think Mike and Ximena will end up getting married? Let us know in the comments.

