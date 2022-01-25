90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Mahogany and Ben still together?

Ben Rathbun flew to Peru to meet his internet girlfriend, Mahogony Roca on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun is the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star to travel to South America to meet his internet girlfriend, Mahogany Roca.

Coming from a religious upbringing that Ben described as “cult-like”, it left the 52-year-old divorcee relatively inexperienced when it came to dating.

Connecting with his 24-year-old girlfriend Mahogany over their love of God, it was revealed the pair had never video chatted and 90 Day Fiance fans became convinced the Michigan native is getting catfished.

Despite all these red flags, are Mahogany and Ben still together?

Ben Rathbun recieved a text from Mahogany Roca moments before his depature to South America

When the time finally came for Ben to board a flight to Peru, he revealed to producers that he received a text from Mahogany detailing that “her dad doesn’t trust his intentions” and didn’t want the US native to come.

Although confused, the Michigan resident wasn’t shocked as this had happened about a month ago when it came to visiting Mahogany for her birthday.

Detailing that the pair were counting down the hours to his arrival, it was three days before his departure that she called to tell him he couldn’t come.

However, Ben described that the excuse back then was, “She wanted me to meet her parents, but now hearing that her dad was skeptical about me, makes me feel really worried and nervous.”

Are Mahogany and Ben still together?

Despite the weary message from Mahogany, Ben still boarded the flight to Peru.

And while we don’t know if he actually met Mahogany at the airport, there are clues that make it seem the two are no longer together.

While other Season 5 couples like Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda regularly interact with each other on social media, Ben and Mahogany don’t even follow each other.

As for Mahogany’s Facebook profile, her relationship status is also currently set to single.

Mahogany Roca lists her relationship status as single on Facebook. Pic credit: Mahogany Roca/Facebook

The South American native recently took to Instagram to defend herself against claims that she was a scammer, however, the identity of that account has yet to be confirmed.

Do you think Mahogany and Ben will meet in person on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.