90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Bilal and Shaeeda still together?

Bilal and Shaeeda are still going strong so far. Pic credit: TLC

It’s only the beginning for Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, two of 90 Day Fiance’s newest cast members, but fans already have the burning question: Are these two still together?

Considering there has only been one episode aired of 90 Day Fiance, the consensus is that the two still are together; here’s why.

Bilal and Shaeeda are going strong

The two still follow one another on social media, which is always the number one sign of a thriving relationship in today’s age.

Despite the couple already being faced with challenges, it seems as though the two have persevered through the mess.

In his own right, Bilal, a very successful man, has shown himself in not the most fantastic light in the first episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Many fans thought Bilal made himself seem very deceitful, as he wanted to test his future wife to ensure that she truly did love him and not the things that he had to offer.

Although the two are not legally married, they are married in the eyes of God, according to Bilal.

The two had a special ceremony that would allow them to live together once Shaeeda arrived in the United States.

90 Day Fiance fans are not sure about the couple’s longevity

Although the general reaction from fans is that Bilal is childish and immature and thinks way too much of himself, it seems as though Shaeeda may have fallen into Bilal’s trick.

In the short preview of next week’s episode, fans were able to see that Shaeeda did admit to Bilal that she was not comfortable living in the type of environment that Bilal had tricked her into assuming was where he lived.

Even though Shaeeda said that she is not comfortable in that particular living situation, it does not necessarily mean that she is after Bilal for all of his money.

Bilal pulling such a cruel trick on his future wife shows how much he thinks of her. Fans were not too keen on Bilal’s trickery.

Although Bilal’s character does not seem fitting with Shaeeda, they still seem to be together so far despite the differences between the two.

These two seem as though they could make a very dynamic duo on the show; however, viewers will have to wait and see how their love unfolds for the remainder of the season of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c