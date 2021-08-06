90 Day Fiance spoilers: Andrei and Charlie get into explosive physical fight at Potthast family meeting

Charlie and Andrei finally get to put their hands on each other in another explosive argument. Pic credit: TLC

On Sunday’s night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Andrei and Charlie Potthast get into another altercation; however, this time, it gets physical, and the pair are separated by a producer and Elizabeth’s family.

In the most recent episode, Chuck calls for another family meeting, against Libby’s wishes. The Potthast family meetings have become predictable, and viewers have accused the family of creating drama for the cameras.

Andrei Castravet has had a turbulent relationship with his wife Elizabeth’s family since the couple was introduced in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance.

After receiving criticism from Libby’s family for being unemployed, Andrei began his real estate career and asked his father-in-law Chuck for a $100,000 investment from his property management business.

This investment request led to accusations from Libby’s siblings that her Moldovan husband is using their father. However, Andrei fired back, accusing his in-laws: Becky, Charlie, and Jenn, of jealousy.

Chuck has become fond of Andrei as the pair became closer through their business relationship.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In a recent episode, Jenn threw cake in Andrei’s face at his daughter’s birthday party after the pair exchanged verbal insults. Then, she quickly turned her attention to her father Chuck, whom she accused of being in “cahoots” with Andrei.

In the final episode before the Tell All special, Andrei and Charlie finally get hands on each other, and things get ugly.

Andrei throws Charlie to the ground

In an exclusive clip of Sunday night’s episode, Jenn confronts the Potthast patriarch about giving her the silent treatment since Elizabeth’s daughter’s birthday, to which he admits her actions upset him.

Becky Potthast questioned why her father stopped consulting her for advice on investment properties, to which he admits it’s “been a while.”

The discussion quickly turns to the accusation that Andrei is pushing Becky and Jenn out of the family business.

“No, you’re f**king jealous, that’s what you are,” Andrei fires back at the implication, adding: “Just put them mouths shut. Like what the f**k are we doing?”

Chuck tries to ease the tension before Charlie makes his grand entrance and immediately starts a verbal sparring match with Andrei, eventually leading to a physical altercation.

In the explosive clip, via Entertainment Tonight, the Moldovan outmuscles Charles and throws him to the ground before Chuck, Elizabeth, and a producer try and separate the brothers-in-law.

Chuck and Andrei get closer

As the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? draws to a conclusion, it appears Chuck and Andrei have developed a strong business relationship.

The pair have become closer as the Potthast patriarch has defended his son-in-law against attacks from his children.

It is unclear what the future holds for their business venture as they have not yet sold their first house flip.

However, Sunday night’s episode will reveal the aftermath of Charlie and Elizabeth’s husband’s colossal fight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.