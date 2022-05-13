90 Day Fiance spoiler: Ariela and Biniyam worry how they’ll provide for their family in the US

Ariela and Biniyam were faced with financial stress as soon as they arrived in the US. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Upon their arrival in America, 90 Day Fiance couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre get a reality check when they are faced with financial stress off the bat.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers watched and Monsters & Critics previously reported, Biniyam’s K-1 Visa was approved last year, allowing him to live in America with Ariela and their son Avi.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ariela and Biniyam are surprised by what they have to face as soon as they set foot on American soil.

Ariela Weinberg’s parents help her and Biniyam Shibre get on their feet in the US

Ariela’s parents helped her, Biniyam, and Avi get on their feet by choosing an apartment for them and paying the down payment, the security deposit, and the first month’s rent. They also hooked up high-speed internet and cable and turned on the electricity.

Ari’s mom Janice brought up that they needed to discuss when she and Bini will be able to take over the monthly payments. Because Bini has to wait several months until he receives his green card in order to work in the US, he won’t be able to provide for his family during their first months in the states.

Although Ari and Bini were appreciative of her parents’ help, Ari felt that they chose a more expensive apartment than she would have, given her and Bini’s financial status.

Ariela worries how she and Biniyam will provide for the family: ‘It’s really scary’

Ariela expressed her concern to her parents: “If I had come here myself first, I definitely would have gone with a cheaper apartment and not, you know… this is a big stress on us right away, getting the two-bedroom, expensive apartment and expensive place with the expensive cable and everything and then telling us, ‘Oh, by the way, then you have to pay for all of it, so get a job really fast.’ I mean, we have no idea what the future holds.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Ariela wasn’t not only concerned about Biniyam’s inability to work for several months, but also securing a job herself. Additionally, Ari revealed that she and Bini only have a few thousand dollars to make last.

“Bini and I had the expectation that when we came to the US, everything would be different and new and exciting and it’ll be a chance to just work on our relationship, spend time together as a family, and start over again. But I think neither of us know long-term really how we’re gonna provide for the family and it’s really scary. Like, what if this doesn’t work out?”

You can watch the entire preview clip here ahead of Sunday night’s episode.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.