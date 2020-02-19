90 Day Fiance rumors: Is Anny pregnant with Robert’s baby?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance aired, Robert and Anny were one of the hardest couples to figure out. Were they still together? Not together?

It was hard to tell sometimes, but now it’s pretty clear that they are not only together, but they may even have some exciting baby news.

Just days after the second part of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All aired on TLC, a new spoiler claims that Anny is pregnant.

Considering that they’ve been seen filming, it seems that production would know about things of that nature, especially if pregnancy news is something that this couple planned to share during another stint on reality TV.

90 Day Fiance production spills the beans

According to 90 Day Fiance Instagram blogger and podcaster @fraudedbytlc, that’s exactly what is going on.

On an Instagram share revealing the happy news, she wrote, “Congratulations, Robert and Anny!” The message on the post itself says, “A source inside production tells me that Anny is pregnant.”

This is a brand new 90 Day Fiance spoiler so there’s no telling how far along Anny is or when she might be due.

Anny wants kids

News that Anny is pregnant is exciting though, even though her husband Robert already has five children of his own.

As Anny pointed out on the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, she is 30 years old with no children of her own. It’s not clear if she suffered from fertility issues or if the timing just wasn’t right, but she did make it clear that she wants a baby of her own.

It’s pretty clear from watching the Tell All that Robert would support that too. When facing Bryson’s grandma, adult film star Diamond Foxxx, he made it clear that if he and Anny were to have another baby, that would be their business.

That announcement came after the ex-mother in law expressed her worry that if the pair had a baby together, it would take away from her grandson Bryson.

Robert made it abundantly clear that another child would be great for Bryson, as he would adore his little brother or sister.

And with news that Robert and Anny have been seen filming along with Bryson, 90 Day Fiance fans may get to see this all play out and meet their little one too. How exciting!

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance has ended and will return later in 2020.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.