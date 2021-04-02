90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega throws housewarming party, thankful for all the blessings

90 Day Fiance star Rosemarie Vega held a housewarming party recently. Pic credit: @rose_vega_official/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Rosemarie Vega continues to reap the fruits of her hard work. The ex-girlfriend of Ed Brown has been making good progress in her life, impressing many of her followers.

Ever since her debut on the show, Rosemarie’s lifestyle definitely changed drastically. It’s safe to say that her exposure on the hit TLC franchise somehow pulled her out of poverty.

90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega reaps fruits of hard work

Rosemarie Vega is definitely one of the many cast members who took advantage of their fifteen minutes of fame from the show. The 90 Day Fiance star has been making some good money moves lately, turning her and her family’s lives around.

Rosemarie continues to hustle hard, trying out many different things following her stint on the show. The Filipina native has been making some serious money, all thanks to her gigs outside the TLC realm.

The 90 Day Fiance star earns money from her modeling gigs and endorsement deals on social media. Rosemarie continues to grow her YouTube channel and monetizes it as well.

She also invested some of her hard-earned money in their family business. Recently, she renovated her old house, which was featured on the show, and turned it into a bigger store for her sister.

Rosemarie’s life-changing experience

90 Day Fiance’s Rosemarie Vega definitely knows how to play her cards right. She seems eager to put her money to good use. In fact, her new house just recently finished construction, and it looks way different than her previous residence.

Rosemarie shared a glimpse of her fully furnished home during her housewarming party a few weeks ago. Her new house is definitely a far cry from her previous living conditions.

The 90 Day Fiance star now has a proper room for herself and her son, Prince. Her kitchen and living room are definitely major upgrades as well. Rosemarie knows how blessed she is and is grateful for everything she has right now.

90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie not looking back at the past

Meanwhile, Rosemarie Vega is not looking back at her past with Ed Brown. The 90 Day Fiance star and her American ex-boyfriend definitely didn’t have an amicable breakup.

Big Ed previously revealed that she hasn’t talked to Rosemarie for a long time after their split. But during an episode of 90 Day Bares All, the two finally came face to face with each other via video chat.

Ed Brown apologized to Rosemarie for everything that happened between them. “So you had a right to be upset. And I was upset. I was heartbroken,” he told her. “I know you were heartbroken. And I was just angry. I was angry, and today I apologize.”

Rosemarie willingly accepted his apology, seemingly eager to move forward. “Of course it’s in the past now. I’m happy that he apologized, I’m happy to accept that,” she added.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.