90 Day Fiance: Ronald’s visa application is approved and Tiffany wants her dad to be his sponsor


Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco
Tiffany revealed that Ronald has been approved to come to the US. Pic credit: TLC

TLC fans watched this past Sunday as Tiffany Franco revealed to her husband, Ronald Smith, that he had finally been approved for his spousal visa. The stage one approval has given the couple a much-needed reprieve from their arguing. 

The mother of two revealed that she had been sent an email from the US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS), which told her that the couple had been approved. It is only the first step, but now it means Smith will be allowed to have an interview. 

The interview will take place at the US Embassy in South Africa, where the recovering addict currently lives. If and only if he passes, he would be given his visa to travel to the United States. But fans noted that he didn’t seem so interested in showing off his best side.

Ronald isn’t taking the interview seriously 

Naturally, Tiffany, who is currently raising their two children alone, was excited about the interview and the prospect of finally getting her husband to the US. But Ronald seemed to cast doubt on his commitment. The motorcycle enthusiast questioned his wife whether he would be asked about his gambling. TLC fans and his wife felt it was very probable that he would be quizzed about his past.

Fans were shocked to hear the reality star didn’t want to be judged on his past, especially since every couple on the show is aware that the USCIS does an intense background search. 

Tiffany’s father agreed to help

The episode continued with Tiffany laying down the law to her husband, telling him that the whole point of the CR-1 interview was to figure out if the couple was being honest about their relationship and the information they had already provided. 

The episode only got more awkward for the couple as Tiffany revealed to fans that she fell below the income level that is required to sponsor her husband’s visa. Luckily, her father agreed to help.

While it is exciting that the couple has gotten one step closer to living in the same country, many fans are left wondering where the couple stands since only last week, both went on a social media tirade, acting like they had broken up

The mother of two shared a cryptic post saying she was done pretending and could finally breathe again. Ronald, on the other hand, took to his Instagram Story to accuse his wife of being emotionally abusive. While fans may not know what is truly going on behind the scenes, one thing is for sure, USCIS will get to the bottom of their drama. 

90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC

