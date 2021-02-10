Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle’s son Pierre meets baby brother Ethan


90 Day Fiace: Paul Staehle - Pierre
90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle and his son Pierre. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance veteran Paul Staehle basks in joys of fatherhood now that he has two sons. The TLC star and his wife, Karine Martins, welcomed their second child, Ethan, on February 5, and they couldn’t be happier about it.

Now, big brother Pierre finally got to see baby Ethan. Paul captured the sweet moment between the siblings and fans are loving it.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle and Karine Martins enjoy new addition to family

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are now officially parents to two adorable boys. The 90 Day Fiance couple safely welcomed their second child last week despite the challenges along the way.

Previously, Paul revealed that Karine’s birth plans had to change drastically due to COVID-19. At the time, he claimed that hospitals in Brazil, both public and private, are not accepting births.

The 90 Day Fiance dad even considered doing a home birth or flying back to the U.S. as soon as possible.

Fortunately, Paul managed to find a medical facility just in time for Karine’s delivery. The parents are now over the moon as they get to introduce Ethan to Pierre.

Paul introduces Pierre to baby brother Ethan

Aside from Paul Staehle and Karine Martins, another person is equally excited to welcome baby Ethan. The 90 Day Fiance couple’s eldest child, Pierre, doted on his younger brother when he finally met him.

Paul took to Instagram and shared a photo of the little boys’ tender moment together. In the snap, Pierre can be seen adorably gazing at Ethan. Karine’s firstborn looked like a proud big brother as he checked out his sibling. It’s unclear if the photo was taken at the hospital or at home.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle - Pierre
90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle’s eldest son, Pierre, meets his baby brother Etan. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Karine and Paul make things work for two sons

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have definitely come a long way ever since their debut on the show. The 90 Day Fiance couple has their fair share of ups and downs, which definitely challenged their relationship.

But now, it looks like the couple has set aside their differences for the sake of their two kids. Karine and Paul seemed to do their best to make their marriage work, which isn’t a bad thing at all.

Meanwhile, Paul has yet to reveal whether or not they will return to America soon. The 90 Day Fiance alum and his family have been staying in Brazil for a few months now.

By the looks of it, Paul and Karine are enjoying family life in Manaus. It wouldn’t be surprising if they decide to stay there for good.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

