90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle throws shade at Karine Martins after claiming she left their kids

Former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle doubles down on accusing his estranged wife, Karine, of leaving their kids with a shady post.

In the latest saga of Karine and Paul’s tumultuous relationship, the Louisville, Kentucky native fielded off an avalanche of social media abuse after his estranged wife claimed he was keeping her away from her children.

However, Paul fired back in a lengthy Instagram story, accusing Karine of abandoning their children in a hotel.

“Before I get any more hate messages or threats about my kids, I never took the kids from Karine she left,” said Paul.

The former 90 Day Fiance couple has made numerous disturbing claims against each other during their relationship.

A video emerged of Karine seemingly physically assaulting Paul in December 2021.

Paul throws shade at Karine in Instagram Story

The former TLC star doubles down on accusing Karine of abandoning their two children, Pierre and Ethan.

In an Instagram story, Paul throws, not so subtle shade at Karine for allegedly leaving their kids.

“Love me or hate me, I will always put my children first and never leave them,” he wrote.

The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Seasons 1 and 2 before joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

They made their final appearance on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in 2020.

In a previous Instagram story where he made the accusation, Paul said Karine lived in a Homewood Suites hotel with their children near a school she was attending.

He then claimed she packed her belongings and left Pierre and Ethan in the hotel room.

Karine claims Paul won’t let her see children after leaving ‘abusive’ relationship

Before Paul said Karine left their kids, she claimed her estranged husband wouldn’t let her see her children.

Karine claimed she couldn’t go back to Brazil after leaving Paul. She described their relationship as “abusive” and said she could not care for their youngest son.

“I have left the abusive relationship I was in and AGAIN my now ex-husband is trying to manipulate me to get back with him,” wrote Karine.

“He got my children, and I can’t even nurse my 10-month-old son,” she said in an Instagram post.

It appears the former TLC stars are done for good, but they have previously accused each other of disturbing abuse claims and got back together, welcoming Pierre in February 2021.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.