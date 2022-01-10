90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle speaks out amid online hate, claims Karine recently left their kids alone in a hotel

Paul Staehle accuses Karine Martins of leaving kids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle has been getting backlash on social media after Karine Martins revealed she couldn’t see her two kids. However, Paul has spoken out amid the hate and made some troubling accusations against Karine.

According to Paul, he did not take the kids away from his estranged wife but said she was the one who exited their Louisville, Kentucky home and left their boys, Pierre and Ethan, behind. Paul wrote a lengthy message on social media and told his followers that Karine has also spent time with the boys since she left.

The 38-year-old also made more eye-raising allegations against Karine after the boys recently stayed with her in the hotel where she now resides.

Paul Staehle speaks out amid online hate

The 90 Day Fiance star has been feeling the heat online after Karine shared a sad post revealing she couldn’t even breastfeed her youngest child. Paul later posted videos of the boys on his Instagram page, and people were furious.

After being accused of antagonizing Karine by posting the kids, Paul later restricted the comments on his post. However, he is not blind to all the hate levied at him for keeping the kids from their mother, but his story is much different from Karine’s.

The TLC star shared a lengthy message on his Instagram story and refuted the claims that he prevented his estranged wife from being with her kids.

“Before I get any more hate messages or threats about my kids, I never took the kids from Karine she left,” said Paul. [A] recent video posted she was with them a few days ago in a hotel.”

Paul revealed that he got a hotel for Karine near her school and would allow her to go to the house and see the kids each day. He also refuted her recent claims that she didn’t have access to her personal documents.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I allowed her full access to the house to get all her school supplies, documents, bank cards…” added Paul.

Pic credit:@pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins left their kids alone in a hotel

During his long Instagram message, the 90 Day Fiance star also claimed that despite getting her a hotel near to her school, Karine has not been going.

However, he made even more serious allegations against Karine and noted, “she packed up all her stuff, left [the] kids and their stuff in the hotel room, and stopped going to school.”

“We had a huge argument and serious altercation that I will not post about on here,” said Paul. “She selected to go party Friday night and leave the kids alone at the hotel.”

He continued, “So don’t attack me like I am keeping the kids from her. Guests and hotel staff at the hotel witnessed the chaos.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.