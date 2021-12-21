Karine Martins speaks out after disturbing video shows her abusing husband Paul Staehle

A shocking video shows Karine Martins abusing Paul Staehle. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Karine Martins is in hot water following a disturbing video which is now circulation online. The video –which was taken from the couple’s home security camera– shows Karine abusing her husband Paul Staehle and now she’s speaking out.

It’s not clear who released the video but this is just one in a long list of things that have gone on in the couple’s tumultuous relationship over the past few years.

Things seemed to be going well between them for a few months but that didn’t last very long because now there are serious allegations being made against Karine.

However, according to her, the ten-second video does not tell the full story of what really happened.

Karine Martins speaks out after video shows her abusing Paul Staehle

Karine Martins is at the center of a disturbing video that shows her abusing Paul in their Louisville, Kentucky home.

There’s no audio available so it’s unclear what the altercation was about but in the short clip, Paul was sitting on the couch while Karine stood over him as they exchanged words.

In a matter of seconds, Karine grabbed Paul by the hair and jerked him backward on the couch, then she appeared to grab him by the neck and he then grabbed her hand.

The shocking video ends there so it’s unclear what happened next but while the drama was going on the couple’s two-year-old son Pierre was standing about two feet away.

However, Karine took to social media moments ago to try and clear her name and claimed that the video is not what it appears.

“I did not choke him, he put my hands to his neck. You don’t see the whole video,” claimed Karine in her Instagram Story.

In another post, she wrote, “I mean that video is clipped and there’s a lot in there. I didn’t touch Paul’s neck but my hair covers it when he pulls my hand.”

Karine Martins not with her kids following disturbing video

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to defend herself in the post which was shared only minutes ago.

“My children are not with me. I am a great mother,” wrote Karine–whose marriage has been plagued with divorce rumors recently.

She continued, “So much has happened and I was prevented from coming to talk about the video. I don’t want to expose my children, I love them so much but we are suffering.”

Meanwhile, it appears the couple’s kids Pierre and Ethan are with Paul’s parents.

Paul shared photos of his mom and dad holding the kids after the video was released and thanked them for helping with the boys.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.