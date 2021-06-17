90 Day Fiance: Paul and Karine visit Orlando with their two sons

Paul and Karine are in Orlando on their first vacation together, and they have their two sons with them as well. Pic credit: TLC

Paul and Karine have been back in the US from Brazil since around Mother’s Day and their two sons are also with them. Paul and Karine have been planning a trip to Orlando and they are finally on that trip now.

Karine posted a video from their hotel in Orlando, another video of them driving into Disney World, and a picture of their oldest son Pierre at a restaurant inside the Disney resort.

Aside from going back and forth to Brazil, this is the first trip that they have done altogether as a family, and it is a good sign that they are on a more stable path than they have been in the past.

Paul struggled hard financially throughout their time on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? but that may have turned around thanks to the money they make from their OnlyFans content.

This is Karine and Paul’s first vacation in America

Paul famously took Karine and their son Pierre on a wastewater treatment facility tour in Kentucky while trying to get a job there. Karine hated every minute of it and got mad at Paul for bringing them there.

This family outing is much different and will hopefully be a vacation they can remember as a family.

It looks they are staying in a hotel outside Disney World since Karine filmed them driving into the park. She also snapped a picture of Pierre inside the park.

Karine shared how their Orlando trip is going so far. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine will probably be sharing more pictures and videos from their time at Disney World and possibly other attraction in Orlando and fans can follow their vacation on Instagram.

Paul and Karine seem to be doing better than before

Divorce has been brought up between Karine and Paul a few times amid their messy relationship with assault and conspiracy accusations, cheating rumors, and their financial hardships.

They stuck it out, however, and seem to be doing well now that they are giving America another chance. When they came to Kentucky before they struggled to find an adequate place to live, Paul couldn’t get a job with his criminal record, and they had a new son to take care of.

Although they don’t appear within the 90 Day Fiance franchise anymore, they are certainly remembered for the bizarre drama they brought to the show and for their unique circumstances.

